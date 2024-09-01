Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)

Code Pink protesting outside of Eric Swalwell's office with an accordion singing about bombs and wars while holding a Palestinian flag is ... well, one of the funniest damn things we've seen in days. And considering we've been covering Kamala's campaign, that says a lot.

You might want to make sure there are no small children or animals in the room when you play this because they will react to the noise. This editor knows from experience (who knew corgis hated accordion music so much?).

Watch:

BREAKING: Code Pink is protesting outside of Representative Eric Swalwell's office. pic.twitter.com/Ha9fZHEtCd — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 31, 2024

That they're protesting Eric, all 10 of them, is pretty damn funny, don't you think? Hey, no one has ever accused Code Pink of being the brightest crayon in the box. Ironically, the same could be said of Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell wouldn't dare ignore 10 threatening constituents & an accordion. pic.twitter.com/7SZweS8bZd — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) September 1, 2024

Dude.

It's the accordion that really does the trick.

I’ve heard better singing from the colonoscopy prep room. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 1, 2024

We had no idea there is singing in a colonoscopy prep room but hey, we learn something new every day.

Hamas rejected the ceasefire. — Paul Revere (@RevereCA2VA) September 1, 2024

Clearly.

The enthusiasm! The musicianship! This is the best SNL skit ever… — RuthH (@RuthieH2O) August 31, 2024

When SNL was still funny? Absolutely.

All of them slapped with the ugly stick. — Jill Kallet Lustigman 🎗️ 🇮🇱🟦 (@wanderlustigman) September 1, 2024

Including Eric.

These are not serious people — Lars Fillmore (@Lars_is_back) September 1, 2024

Neither is Eric Swalwell so it works out nicely.

