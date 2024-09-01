Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)

That's an UNDERSTATEMENT: The Hill Waters Down Afghanistan Debacle, Says People Feel 'Let...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on September 01, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Code Pink protesting outside of Eric Swalwell's office with an accordion singing about bombs and wars while holding a Palestinian flag is ... well, one of the funniest damn things we've seen in days. And considering we've been covering Kamala's campaign, that says a lot.

You might want to make sure there are no small children or animals in the room when you play this because they will react to the noise. This editor knows from experience (who knew corgis hated accordion music so much?).

Watch:

That they're protesting Eric, all 10 of them, is pretty damn funny, don't you think? Hey, no one has ever accused Code Pink of being the brightest crayon in the box. Ironically, the same could be said of Eric Swalwell.

Dude.

It's the accordion that really does the trick.

We had no idea there is singing in a colonoscopy prep room but hey, we learn something new every day. 

Clearly.

When SNL was still funny? Absolutely.

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Including Eric.

Neither is Eric Swalwell so it works out nicely.

