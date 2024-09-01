BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on His GROSS Abuses of Brazilian Law

Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on September 01, 2024
Twitter

Alexandre de Moraes picked the wrong free speech platform to mess with. Just putting that out there before giving you an opportunity to read these posts from a verified X account going after the Voldemort-looking-MOFO.



Yup, this account is specific to going after de Moraes, per the bio: This account will reveal the unlawful directives issued to X by Alexandre de Moraes.

It helps that this guy trying to shut X down looks like a villain.

Why do they all look like this? Remember the WEF guy?

Yeah.

Check this out:

The post continues:

We have been forced to share these orders because there is no transparency from the court, and the people who are being censored have no recourse to appeal. Our own appeals have been ignored.

And now the people of Brazil are denied access to X.

Secret justice is no justice at all. Today, we say that must change.

But wait, there's more!



Wow.

Wow again.

Stay tuned, this oughta be FUN.





