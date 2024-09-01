BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on His GROSS Abuses of Brazilian Law

Alexandre de Moraes picked the wrong free speech platform to mess with. Just putting that out there before giving you an opportunity to read these posts from a verified X account going after the Voldemort-looking-MOFO.

Yup, this account is specific to going after de Moraes, per the bio: This account will reveal the unlawful directives issued to X by Alexandre de Moraes.

It helps that this guy trying to shut X down looks like a villain.

Why do they all look like this? Remember the WEF guy?

Yeah.

Check this out:

Today, we begin shining a light on the abuses of Brazilian law committed by Alexandre de Moraes.



We have been forced to share these orders because there is no transparency from the court, and the people who are being censored have no recourse to appeal. Our own appeals have been… — Alexandre Files (@AlexandreFiles) August 31, 2024

The post continues:

We have been forced to share these orders because there is no transparency from the court, and the people who are being censored have no recourse to appeal. Our own appeals have been ignored. And now the people of Brazil are denied access to X. Secret justice is no justice at all. Today, we say that must change.

But wait, there's more!

For example, Moraes' August 8 order to X is in direct violation of Brazilian law. See the comparison for yourself 👇

Por exemplo, a or dm de Moraes para a X do dia 8 de Agosto esta em violação frontal da lei brasileira👇 pic.twitter.com/yKVpfhK0Df — Alexandre Files (@AlexandreFiles) August 31, 2024

Wow.

See the original order below: pic.twitter.com/dKWDhdcinW — Alexandre Files (@AlexandreFiles) August 31, 2024

Wow again.

Stay tuned, this oughta be FUN.

