Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris and Her Unchanged 'Values'

Kamala Harris has claimed over and over again that her values have not changed.

Huh.

We suppose she has to say something since even her most ardent of supporters have noticed she seems to flip and flop an awful lot when it comes to policies and her own platform. Byron Donalds was good enough to remind us ALL of what her values really look like and you guys, it's not good.

Like, at all.

Unless of course you're Donald Trump or a Trump supporter, then her values look GREAT ... for her to lose.

Watch THIS:

Kamala told us her "values have not changed."



Her values destroyed our purchasing power.

Her values destroyed our energy production.

Her values destroyed our border security.

Her values emboldened our adversaries.



Only one person who can stop her.

And his name is Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/EIjZo5RDuT — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 31, 2024

Damn this guy is good.

💯💯✊🏾✊🏾

I'm voting republican for the first time! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — Sadie Supa Doge (@SadieSupaDoge) August 31, 2024

Her values change like the wind, no trust there. — Judy Lack Night Owl (@OwlJudy56546) September 1, 2024

The reality of Kamala Harris is that she stands for nothing, she believes in nothing, and will do and say whatever the powers that be within the Democrat elite want her to and that's why she's their nominee. She is not the people's nominee, nobody voted for her.

