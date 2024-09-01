This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign...
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a...
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering...
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Includin...
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families
We're Not Getting the Full Transcript of the Kamala Harris CNN Interview
Breaking: President Joe Biden Never Slows Down
Claire McCaskill Wonders How Many Ministers Will Dump Trump After This
Kamala Harris Has an Afghanistan Problem, and Attacking Gold Star Families Won't Fix...
WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful...
Nicholas Kristof Advises Elite Liberals Not to Demean Uneducated Trump Voters
Tim Walz's Coaching Career is a Tale of 'Misremembered' Glory
'BRAIN DEAD SKUNK': Project Lincoln Goon Says We Have to Deal With Millions...

Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris and Her Unchanged 'Values'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on September 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Kamala Harris has claimed over and over again that her values have not changed.

Huh.

We suppose she has to say something since even her most ardent of supporters have noticed she seems to flip and flop an awful lot when it comes to policies and her own platform. Byron Donalds was good enough to remind us ALL of what her values really look like and you guys, it's not good.

Advertisement

Like, at all.

Unless of course you're Donald Trump or a Trump supporter, then her values look GREAT ... for her to lose.

Watch THIS:

Damn this guy is good.

WE COULDN'T HELP OURSELVES.

We'll apologize for it later, promise.

WOOT WOOT!

The reality of Kamala Harris is that she stands for nothing, she believes in nothing, and will do and say whatever the powers that be within the Democrat elite want her to and that's why she's their nominee. She is not the people's nominee, nobody voted for her.

Not a single one.

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

======================================================================

Related:

This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)

'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach

While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American

=======================================================================

Tags: BYRON DONALDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk
Sam J.
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families
Aaron Walker
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach
Sam J.
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON Sam J.
Advertisement