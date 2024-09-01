While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American

Hamas murdered six more hostages, including one American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Israel recovers bodies of six hostages held by Hamas, including American citizen https://t.co/nU73OJQwqk — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

From Axios:

Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of six Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including one American citizen, Israeli officials said. Why it matters: The recovery operation took place amid continued efforts to reach a hostage-release and ceasefire in Gaza deal. After the operation, there are 101 hostages remaining in Gaza. The body of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a U.S. citizen who became the symbol of the American hostages held by Hamas, was among those recovered. Goldberg-Polin was last seen in a video released by Hamas in April.

His parents recently spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with thousands in the audience chanting "bring them back" and calling for the release of the hostages.

"With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time," they said in a statement on Sunday morning local time.

Just heartbreaking.

The family of American hostage Hersh Goldberg Polin have confirmed he’s among the bodies that the IDF recovered from Gaza today.



Hersh was severely tortured by the Palestinian terrorists. As a reminder — they blew off his arm and took him to Gaza with the bones sticking out.… — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 1, 2024

Townhall Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar offered up the following details:

🚨 IDF soldiers were in such physical proximity to the 6 hostages brutally executed by Hamas at the time they were killed that IDF sensors heard the shots, an intelligence source tells RedState.



The rescue team had a 5-10 min window in which to breach the tunnel and effect the… — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 1, 2024

Her post continues:

The rescue team had a 5-10 min window in which to breach the tunnel and effect the rescue; as soon as Hamas detected the operation, they executed the hostages.

So according to this source, Hamas killed the hostages when they realized Israel was coming to save them.

Because of course they did.

Also, the source states that in Thursday's cabinet meeting Netanyahu invoked his brother's memory, something he's not done before, stating that Israel is alone and nobody's coming to save them. He has informed NATO countries and Russia that he is reauthorizing Operation Wrath of… — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 1, 2024

Her post continues:

Operation Wrath of God to target Hamas in Europe - whether individual combatants or financial networks.

Sounds like Netanyahu is done playing.

IDF SoF has now been given total weapons free clearance, meaning they can now independently operate to recover hostages and prosecute targets based on locally-sourced intelligence. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 1, 2024

Wow.

As you all can imagine, Americans waking up to this news this morning are more than a little pissed off, and rightfully so.

I am devastated and outraged that Hamas murdered an American citizen, says president who did everything he could to stop Israel from destroying Hamas. pic.twitter.com/ePNkfz1RwK — liel leibovitz (@liel) September 1, 2024

This one, this one is the real kicker though:

A friend writes: “His parents spoke at the DNC and Hamxs is so unafraid of the US they killed him anyway” — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

Hamas is so NOT scared of Kamala Harris that they killed this young man even though his parents just spoke at the DNC.

Joyful enough for you guys yet?

======================================================================

Related:

Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)

FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie

Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt

Kamala Toady Brian Fallon's Attempt to SPIN ABC Telling Kamala NOPE on Debate Rules Goes OH So Very WRONG

Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Boston Globe Tries DESPERATELY to 'Fix' Messed Up Tim Walz Pic BUT We Got It



=======================================================================