While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:55 AM on September 01, 2024
Townhall/Spencer Brown

Hamas murdered six more hostages, including one American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

From Axios:

Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of six Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including one American citizen, Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: The recovery operation took place amid continued efforts to reach a hostage-release and ceasefire in Gaza deal.

  • After the operation, there are 101 hostages remaining in Gaza.

The body of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a U.S. citizen who became the symbol of the American hostages held by Hamas, was among those recovered.

  • Goldberg-Polin was last seen in a video released by Hamas in April.
  • His parents recently spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with thousands in the audience chanting "bring them back" and calling for the release of the hostages.
  • "With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time," they said in a statement on Sunday morning local time.

Just heartbreaking.

Townhall Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar offered up the following details:

Her post continues:

The rescue team had a 5-10 min window in which to breach the tunnel and effect the rescue; as soon as Hamas detected the operation, they executed the hostages.

So according to this source, Hamas killed the hostages when they realized Israel was coming to save them.

Because of course they did.

Her post continues:

Operation Wrath of God to target Hamas in Europe - whether individual combatants or financial networks.

Sounds like Netanyahu is done playing.

Wow.

As you all can imagine, Americans waking up to this news this morning are more than a little pissed off, and rightfully so.

This one, this one is the real kicker though:

Hamas is so NOT scared of Kamala Harris that they killed this young man even though his parents just spoke at the DNC.

Joyful enough for you guys yet?

