Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)

Kamala Harris's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad interview actually did have an 'exceptionally bad' moment that stood out from the rest of the really bad moments. We know, it's hard to imagine that anything in that gobbledy gook of an interview stood out.

But this did.

Watch:

Truly the most incredible clip of the night is when Kamala was asked why she’s hasn’t done anything as VP to improve the economy and her response was that she lowered inflation to a level that was still higher than under President Trump

pic.twitter.com/E7QSMdLqUs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 30, 2024

She said this with a straight face.

She knew it was a lie.

Dana knew it was a lie.

Yet here we are.

Inflation is not 3% — Melanie (@takestoolong2) August 30, 2024

Not even close.

Kamala admits they had to recover from the virus they unleashed to stop Trump. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) August 30, 2024

She’s a failure and unfit for office.



You can’t prove me wrong — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 30, 2024

She's absolutely unfit for office.

We made the same exact face.

She thinks printing more money lowers inflation. 🤣 — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) August 30, 2024

She thinks taxing money we haven't even MADE YET will somehow lower inflation.

She looks like she wants to cry.

Really rough. — Land of Lincoln (@SugarAddict16) August 30, 2024

If she was ready to cry during a scripted, recorded, rehearsed interview Trump will decimate her at the debate.

Just sayin'.

But you can do your best to keep it far far FAR from the White House.

