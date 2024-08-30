Associated Press Shamelessly Sets the Narrative Bar for Spinning CNN's Harris-Walz Intervi...
Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad interview actually did have an 'exceptionally bad' moment that stood out from the rest of the really bad moments. We know, it's hard to imagine that anything in that gobbledy gook of an interview stood out.

But this did.

Watch:

She said this with a straight face.

She knew it was a lie.

Dana knew it was a lie.

Yet here we are.

Not even close.

She's absolutely unfit for office.

We made the same exact face.

She thinks taxing money we haven't even MADE YET will somehow lower inflation.

If she was ready to cry during a scripted, recorded, rehearsed interview Trump will decimate her at the debate.

Sam J.
Just sayin'.

But you can do your best to keep it far far FAR from the White House.

