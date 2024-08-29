Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote WITHOUT ID Per State Is CRAZY

Reporter Gets More Than He Bargained for After Asking DeSantis About the 'Trans...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Wanna see something REALLY scary? And it's not 'scary' fun, it's actually 'scary' TERRIFYING.

Keep in mind as you go through all of this, Democrats swear this isn't happening, that it's not a problem, and that any efforts Republicans make to stop it are just a waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Also keep in mind this is data from the US Social Security Administration, not some article on an 'evil right-wing site.'

Well, we guess it's on an evil right-win site since we're writing about it but still.

This is nuts.

His post continues:

  • Colorado 41,338
  • Connecticut4,564
  • Delaware 0
  • District of Columbia 0
  • Florida 43,897
  • Georgia 241,671
  • Hawaii 0
  • Idaho 4,846
  • Illinois 362,798
  • Indiana 165,717
  • Iowa 9,383
  • Kansas 25,083
  • Kentucky 0
  • Louisiana 5,866
  • Maine 5,090
  • Maryland 67,181
  • Massachusetts 4,380
  • Michigan 14,921
  • Minnesota 25,488
  • Mississippi 1,506
  • Missouri 1,597,775
  • Montana 22,390
  • Nebraska 7,228
  • Nevada 63,732
  • New Hampshire 0
  • New Jersey 158,146
  • New Mexico 0
  • New York 109,937
  • North Carolina 363,966
  • North Dakota 0
  • Ohio 33,308
  • Oklahoma 0
  • Oregon 21,599
  • Pennsylvania 1,536,052
  • Rhode Island 59,206
  • South Carolina 0
  • South Dakota 15,229
  • Tennessee 0
  • Utah 14,081
  • Vermont 2,982
  • Virginia 0 (WOOOT, LET'S HEAR IT FOR VIRGINIA ... BIG ZERO!)
  • Washington 17,170
  • West Virginia 0
  • Wisconsin 7,077
  • Wyoming 6,240‌

TOTAL 9,664,301

Nearly 10 million people have tried to register to vote without an ID in 2024 so far ALONE. Now, why oh why would they do that? Hrm.

Also, look at Missouri ... over a MILLION. What the Hell is happening in the Shoe Me State?

Blue crap holes must want to stay blue crap holes.

But guys, this isn't happening.

Democrats say so.

