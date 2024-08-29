Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote WITHOUT ID Per State Is CRAZY

Wanna see something REALLY scary? And it's not 'scary' fun, it's actually 'scary' TERRIFYING.

Keep in mind as you go through all of this, Democrats swear this isn't happening, that it's not a problem, and that any efforts Republicans make to stop it are just a waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Also keep in mind this is data from the US Social Security Administration, not some article on an 'evil right-wing site.'

Well, we guess it's on an evil right-win site since we're writing about it but still.

This is nuts.

This Data is from The Official Website of The US Social Security Administration, HAVV

‌

This is the amount of people in each state that attempt to register to vote WITHOUT ID just in 2024

‌

Alabama 54,579

Alaska 3,561

Arizona 1,255,486

Texas 3,108,083

California 176,604

Arkansas… pic.twitter.com/MsvSGJtFed — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 27, 2024

His post continues:

Colorado 41,338

Connecticut4,564

Delaware 0

District of Columbia 0

Florida 43,897

Georgia 241,671

Hawaii 0

Idaho 4,846

Illinois 362,798

Indiana 165,717

Iowa 9,383

Kansas 25,083

Kentucky 0

Louisiana 5,866

Maine 5,090

Maryland 67,181

Massachusetts 4,380

Michigan 14,921

Minnesota 25,488

Mississippi 1,506

Missouri 1,597,775

Montana 22,390

Nebraska 7,228

Nevada 63,732

New Hampshire 0

New Jersey 158,146

New Mexico 0

New York 109,937

North Carolina 363,966

North Dakota 0

Ohio 33,308

Oklahoma 0

Oregon 21,599

Pennsylvania 1,536,052

Rhode Island 59,206

South Carolina 0

South Dakota 15,229

Tennessee 0

Utah 14,081

Vermont 2,982

Virginia 0 (WOOOT, LET'S HEAR IT FOR VIRGINIA ... BIG ZERO!)

Washington 17,170

West Virginia 0

Wisconsin 7,077

Wyoming 6,240‌

TOTAL 9,664,301

Nearly 10 million people have tried to register to vote without an ID in 2024 so far ALONE. Now, why oh why would they do that? Hrm.

Also, look at Missouri ... over a MILLION. What the Hell is happening in the Shoe Me State?

These are some insane statistics… thank you — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) August 27, 2024

That's nothing, in Washington State when you get a drivers license or State ID (anyone can get one) you are automatically registered to vote and we are a sanctuary state where it is illegal to ask someone if they are a citizen. — Loren Culp (@LorenCulp) August 28, 2024

Blue crap holes must want to stay blue crap holes.

Just for reference, the Pennsylvania Department of State estimates that there are 8.66 million registered voters in PA. The 1.54 million invalid attempts represent 17.7 % of all the registered voters in PA. 😮😬 — Perkūnas Kavolis (@loon8123) August 27, 2024

But guys, this isn't happening.

Democrats say so.

