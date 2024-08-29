Reporter Gets More Than He Bargained for After Asking DeSantis About the 'Trans...
CACKLE! Kamala Harris's Bidenomics Economy Is SO Bad Americans are Officially Too Poor to Even Shop HERE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Just how bad is Kamala Harris's economy REALLY?

It's, 'Americans can't even afford to even shop at the Dollar General' bad.

Yup. THAT'S bad.

Usually when a Dollar General store pops up it's because there is a perceived need for affordable goods in a neighborhood ... that they're closing tells us there is still need but people can't even afford discounted prices anymore.

And Democrats want Americans to vote for more of this?

Wow.

We knew the economy was bad, but seeing Dollar General struggling?

Yeah, that's really really BAD.

Oh, it could be that as well ... Kamala sucks on crime. Honestly, it's probably a combination of people being really broke AND criminals facing zero consequences for shoplifting and theft in general. 

Either way, it's not a good look for the woman trying to separate herself from her own administration so she can pretend she'll somehow fix everything she's broken if dummies elect her.

C'mon dummies, vote smarter. You can do it!

======================================================================

=======================================================================

