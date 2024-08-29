CACKLE! Kamala Harris's Bidenomics Economy Is SO Bad Americans are Officially Too Poor to Even Shop HERE

Just how bad is Kamala Harris's economy REALLY?

It's, 'Americans can't even afford to even shop at the Dollar General' bad.

Yup. THAT'S bad.

Usually when a Dollar General store pops up it's because there is a perceived need for affordable goods in a neighborhood ... that they're closing tells us there is still need but people can't even afford discounted prices anymore.

Advertisement

And Democrats want Americans to vote for more of this?

Dollar General reports catastrophic earnings, slashes outlook on "financially constrained core consumer"



Kamala's Department of goalseeked numbers: "Hold my 6 sigma beer" pic.twitter.com/Rl8OdOHOil — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 29, 2024

Wow.

We knew the economy was bad, but seeing Dollar General struggling?

Yeah, that's really really BAD.

My question is if you're not able to shop at Dollar General, where are you shopping? It's like the bottom rungs of the ladder are being removed. — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) August 29, 2024

You know it's tough when things are so tight folks can't even afford to shop at Dollar General. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 29, 2024

No one has a clue. The story here is "SHOPLIFTING"... — Daniel Louzonis (@DLouzonis) August 29, 2024

Oh, it could be that as well ... Kamala sucks on crime. Honestly, it's probably a combination of people being really broke AND criminals facing zero consequences for shoplifting and theft in general.

People are too broke for Dollar General but the experts say it’s their imagination.

The brain washing is insane. — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) August 29, 2024

Either way, it's not a good look for the woman trying to separate herself from her own administration so she can pretend she'll somehow fix everything she's broken if dummies elect her.

C'mon dummies, vote smarter. You can do it!

======================================================================

Related:

'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just Verified It

There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says He's Voting for Kamala (Watch)

Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance and His Family

Alyssa Farah Griffin Playing DUMB to Defend Kamala Bringing Emotional Support Gov to Interview BACKFIRES

Gold Star Family SCOOP-Thread Debunks EVERY Hateful Lie the Left Has Spewed About Trump's Arlington Visit

=======================================================================