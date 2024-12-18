NOSEDIVE: CNN Ratings Plummet in Weeks Following Donald Trump's Reelection

Ah, CNN. Fresh off revelations the network faked 'freeing' a prisoner in a Syrian jail (the guy turned out to be a torturer for the Assad regime) and as at least one defamation lawsuit against the network and anchor Jake Tapper continues to work its way through the courts, here's more bad news: their ratings have TANKED since the election.

JUST IN: CNN just hit its lowest total day demo rating ever in the 24 to 54 viewer demographic. Since Trump’s win, CNN's prime time viewership fell by 52 percent.



SOURCE: DailyMail pic.twitter.com/WIheEEHgbx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

The media outlet only accounted for 11 percent if cable news viewers during prime time last month after the election. Since Donald Trump's presidential win, CNN's prime time viewership has slumped by 52 percent, according to Mediaite. After the election, the prime time demo audience has shrunken to an average of 77,000. For average day viewership, the left-leaning outlet averaged 488,000 viewers, which was a three percent increase from last year. Among demo viewers CNN scored better than MSNBC but worse than Fox, according to Mediaite.

Maybe they can make up another fake story about a prisoner who hasn’t seen light in three months. Just miraculously walks outside, their eyes unaffected by the sun — Sarah (@Sarah_on_X) December 18, 2024

If @CNN admits to The People about their lies, and starts to tell the truth, they will improve their rating.



You're welcome! — RedTusker (@RedTusker) December 18, 2024

So like 27 people watched. The Mockingbird Media is dying before our eyes. https://t.co/f2KOaqeBJC — TheJustin (@JustinCParker3) December 18, 2024

If this was LOTR, the midwit CNN journalist just saved the Witch King of Angmar...

Is there a more uninformed, gullible, obsequious bunch of people in the history of civilization than legacy media in 2024? https://t.co/wfveg44pQv — Ms_Marshe (@MarsheMs) December 18, 2024

