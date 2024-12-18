NOSEDIVE: CNN Ratings Plummet in Weeks Following Donald Trump's Reelection

Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 18, 2024
Townhall Media

Ah, CNN. Fresh off revelations the network faked 'freeing' a prisoner in a Syrian jail (the guy turned out to be a torturer for the Assad regime) and as at least one defamation lawsuit against the network and anchor Jake Tapper continues to work its way through the courts, here's more bad news: their ratings have TANKED since the election.

FIFTY-TWO PERCENT.

Ouch.

More from The Daily Mail:

The media outlet only accounted for 11 percent if cable news viewers during prime time last month after the election.

Since Donald Trump's presidential win, CNN's prime time viewership has slumped by 52 percent, according to Mediaite. 

After the election, the prime time demo audience has shrunken to an average of 77,000.

For average day viewership, the left-leaning outlet averaged 488,000 viewers, which was a three percent increase from last year. 

Among demo viewers CNN scored better than MSNBC but worse than Fox, according to Mediaite.

Ouch.

If things keep going the way they are, Tater's gonna be out of a job. Again.

That's exactly what CNN is.

A dumpster fire.

That'll fix things!

Or defame another veteran.

There's no coming back from this.

No one trusts the media anymore.

A big thrown of lies.

Dying from self-inflicted wounds.

Yeah, it's funny. Not gonna lie.

We understood this reference.

Right in the crapper.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ELECTION RATINGS 2024 ELECTION

