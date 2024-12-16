Most CNN Thing EVER: Prisoner CNN Reporter Helped 'Free' Is Really Assad-Regime Torturer

Well, look at this.

The other day, a CNN reporter had a massive scoop in which she -- along with Syrian rebels -- 'freed' a prisoner from the evil Assad regime.

Guess what? Like all things the media do, it was a lie:

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

The prisoner CNN helped free from a secret facility in Syria was actually a notorious member of Bashar al-Assad’s forces known to torture those who refused to pay him off, according to a shocking local fact check. The network went viral last week with footage of the startled prisoner being led from the prison by journalist Clarissa Ward, who called it one of the most extraordinary moments I have witnessed” in her 20 years of reporting. But “independent and unbiased” fact-checkers Verify-Sy published a detailed report Sunday saying that the seemingly innocent prisoner was actually Salama Mohammad Salama — a first lieutenant in Syrian air force intelligence with a long history of alleged war crimes. “We have subsequently been investigating his background and are aware that he may have given a false identity,” CNN acknowledged to The Post. “We are continuing our reporting into this and the wider story.”

They could've investigated before running the story, but clicks.

Yeah, internet autistics nailed it.



Prisoners in solitary confinement do not look up at the light.



They are not impeccably dressed with a shorter beard than specops.



They are not doughy.@CNN is s**t. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) December 16, 2024

YUP

The reporter was either in on it or the most gullible person alive. CNN looks terrible either way. — Postalker (@postal_ker) December 16, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

It's a pattern.

Her compassion knows no bounds pic.twitter.com/UD2Wl5iIJc — Gif Bezos (@gifbezos) December 16, 2024

For a guy who tortured people, naturally.

I didn’t comment at the time, but I am absolutely mystified how anyone could not have been at least a little skeptical when this broke. It’s CNN, ffs. https://t.co/GUNEII7E91 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 16, 2024

Because the media don't fact-check themselves.

Again, if someone wrote this in a work of fiction, everyone would roll their eyes at how ridiculous. https://t.co/BsdjSw83Is — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) December 16, 2024

Precisely.

who among us https://t.co/yN10G1YXGo — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 16, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Journo outlets like CNN are so desperate to get “good TV” moments that they’ll fall for anything as long as it plays well for the camera, a fact that the Palestinians and their affiliated groups throughout the Middle East are very aware of and happy to exploit https://t.co/1dbZTz8dNV — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 16, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, did you nail it.

CNN journalists staging a photo op of them releasing a prisoner of the Assad regime only to have him turn out to be an Assad goon who tortures people for fun and profit is the most CNN thing, ever. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 16, 2024

It is the MOST CNN thing ever.

Will anyone at CNN be held accountable for this?

We won't hold our breath.