Most CNN Thing EVER: Prisoner CNN Reporter Helped 'Free' Is Really Assad-Regime Torturer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:40 AM on December 16, 2024
Twitchy Meme

Well, look at this.

The other day, a CNN reporter had a massive scoop in which she -- along with Syrian rebels -- 'freed' a prisoner from the evil Assad regime.

Guess what? Like all things the media do, it was a lie:

More from The New York Post:

The prisoner CNN helped free from a secret facility in Syria was actually a notorious member of Bashar al-Assad’s forces known to torture those who refused to pay him off, according to a shocking local fact check.

The network went viral last week with footage of the startled prisoner being led from the prison by journalist Clarissa Ward, who called it one of the most extraordinary moments I have witnessed” in her 20 years of reporting.

But “independent and unbiased” fact-checkers Verify-Sy published a detailed report Sunday saying that the seemingly innocent prisoner was actually Salama Mohammad Salama — a first lieutenant in Syrian air force intelligence with a long history of alleged war crimes.

“We have subsequently been investigating his background and are aware that he may have given a false identity,” CNN acknowledged to The Post. “We are continuing our reporting into this and the wider story.”

They could've investigated before running the story, but clicks.

YUP

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

It's a pattern.

For a guy who tortured people, naturally.

Because the media don't fact-check themselves.

Precisely.

This made us chuckle.

Oh, did you nail it.

It is the MOST CNN thing ever.

Will anyone at CNN be held accountable for this?

We won't hold our breath.

