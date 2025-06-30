Ron DeSantis Reminds The Hill That Public Universities Are Accountable to the Taxpayers, Not Leftists

Earlier, we told you about The Hill throwing a hissy fit over red states returning public universities to their missions and the will of the red state voters who fund those institutions.

Advertisement

One of the biggest players in that shift was, and is, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who took a victory lap over The Hill's panic:

Universities that are established by the state and funded by taxpayers should be accountable to the people.



It may seem like a “hostile takeover” to those who feel entitled to use universities to advance a leftist agenda; if anything, the “hostile takeover” occured when higher… pic.twitter.com/QulN4ZnRF9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 30, 2025

The post reads:

It may seem like a “hostile takeover” to those who feel entitled to use universities to advance a leftist agenda; if anything, the “hostile takeover” occured when higher education veered away from its core mission.

Boom!

Hopefully every red state follows suit — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 30, 2025

If they're smart, they will.

It’s only a “hostile takeover” when conservatives want universities to teach legitimate education material, not when leftists take over universities and turn them into indoctrination camps. pic.twitter.com/2xitJ0hd4l — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) June 30, 2025

Nailed it.

They say this because they think that wild-eyed progressives and radical faculty are more important than parents and students. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 30, 2025

The agenda uber alles.

So much work to be done here. It will take decades for universities to regain their prestige.



Doubtful they will disappear as some like to think.



Reform is the correct solution. — Barefoot Student (@BarefootStudent) June 30, 2025

All of this is correct.

This. It's a bad sign when neutrality is considered a "hostile takeover" by those used to being in control. https://t.co/7GGyS4TcZo — Terryl Scarbrough (@TerrylLynneScar) June 30, 2025

The Left is so used to having their ideology everywhere that neutrality does seem hostile.

It was a huge mistake letting the leftists overtake our institutions with only periodic grousing.



We must forcibly take them back. https://t.co/drTmRpwCMk — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) June 30, 2025

Yes, it was a huge mistake.

Time to right that ship.

He's great.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.