She Learned NOTHING: Kathy Griffin Posts Grotesque 'Headless' TikTok Including Donald Trum...
Michelle Obama's Jaw-Dropping Motherhood Claims Unleash a Firestorm of Controversy
Ron DeSantis Reminds The Hill That Public Universities Are Accountable to the Taxpayers, Not Leftists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Earlier, we told you about The Hill throwing a hissy fit over red states returning public universities to their missions and the will of the red state voters who fund those institutions.

One of the biggest players in that shift was, and is, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who took a victory lap over The Hill's panic:

The post reads:

It may seem like a “hostile takeover” to those who feel entitled to use universities to advance a leftist agenda; if anything, the “hostile takeover” occured when higher education veered away from its core mission.

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
The agenda uber alles.

All of this is correct.

The Left is so used to having their ideology everywhere that neutrality does seem hostile.

Yes, it was a huge mistake.

Time to right that ship.

He's great.

