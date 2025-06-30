Charlize Theron’s Salty Rant: Bezos’ $50M Wedding Snub Stings Hollywood’s Bitter Elite
The Hill Clutches Pearls As It Warns Red States Have Begun 'Hostile Takeover' of Public Universities

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on June 30, 2025
Twitchy

We love the framing of this story.

See, when Leftists took over universities -- public universities -- it was for our own good and a sign of 'progress.' Now that red states are reclaiming the public universities' funding from our tax dollars it's a 'hostile takeover.'

Advertisement

More from The Hill:

Florida is at the extreme edge of an unprecedented red-state campaign to reinforce and sometimes outdo the Trump administration’s efforts to remake higher education.

But Florida is by no means alone. Since 2023, 135 bills have been introduced in 29 states to eliminate DEI offices, ban mandatory diversity training, forbid the use of diversity statements in hiring and promotion and bar colleges and universities from requiring classes that “promote concepts such as systemic racism, reparations, and racial or gender diversity.” Twenty-seven of those bills have become law.

Educational “gag orders” restricting instruction about race, gender and sexual orientation have also grown increasingly extreme.

Cope and seethe, The Hill.

The public. Paid for by red state voters.

Recommended

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes it is.

Very good news.

THIS. So much this.

Here we'd like to remind you that the Biden administration targeted school lunch programs if those schools didn't sufficiently celebrate trans ideology.

So yeah, they do it. At all levels of education.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is correct.

Exactly.

It's democracy.

We thought the Left loved democracy.

Advertisement

Long past time.

Yeah, what's going on there now that warrants a takeover?

Took them long enough.

That's exactly what this is. And we love it.

