The Hill Clutches Pearls As It Warns Red States Have Begun 'Hostile Takeover' of Public Universities

We love the framing of this story.

See, when Leftists took over universities -- public universities -- it was for our own good and a sign of 'progress.' Now that red states are reclaiming the public universities' funding from our tax dollars it's a 'hostile takeover.'

"Red states have launched a hostile takeover of public universities" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/cwaYyaTkuq — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2025

More from The Hill:

Florida is at the extreme edge of an unprecedented red-state campaign to reinforce and sometimes outdo the Trump administration’s efforts to remake higher education. But Florida is by no means alone. Since 2023, 135 bills have been introduced in 29 states to eliminate DEI offices, ban mandatory diversity training, forbid the use of diversity statements in hiring and promotion and bar colleges and universities from requiring classes that “promote concepts such as systemic racism, reparations, and racial or gender diversity.” Twenty-seven of those bills have become law. Educational “gag orders” restricting instruction about race, gender and sexual orientation have also grown increasingly extreme.

Cope and seethe, The Hill.

Who runs public universities, Glenn? From whom are they taking them over? pic.twitter.com/nKKpHEKAEU — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 30, 2025

The public. Paid for by red state voters.

This is the way — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 30, 2025

Yes it is.

Good news! — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) June 30, 2025

Very good news.

Well, it is accurate to say that government universities are hostile to Republicans. And we ARE tired of sending them money that's wasted on rainbows, sex toys, and teaching marxism as a viable economic theory. — Mike Dunger (@ModernEzra) June 30, 2025

THIS. So much this.

But Blue States would never do this, amirite? — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) June 30, 2025

Here we'd like to remind you that the Biden administration targeted school lunch programs if those schools didn't sufficiently celebrate trans ideology.

So yeah, they do it. At all levels of education.

If the taxpayer's elected representatives DON'T control public universities, then they aren't public. — Paul Darling (@Crazybear6A) June 30, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is correct.

It’s not a takeover if the university is taking money from the state taxpayers https://t.co/BIkEtt3OUc — Tree Hugger Samuel Alito (@GorsuchMaskless) June 30, 2025

Exactly.

It's democracy.

We thought the Left loved democracy.

FIFY: Red states are finally ending the far left insanity/indoctrination that has been taking over universities for decades. Long past time for this to happen. https://t.co/l8nI7VYFse — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 30, 2025

Long past time.

Takeover? From what? Are you saying that there's something askew with them now? https://t.co/FoDDCJ6JRs — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) June 30, 2025

Yeah, what's going on there now that warrants a takeover?

It’s about d****d time.

Only been asking for it for a decade or so. https://t.co/d0MOKgAr1y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 30, 2025

Took them long enough.

Narrator: They're taking the universities back from anti-American extremists and insane queer cultists who indoctrinate your kids at your expense. https://t.co/VbStXkLbBX — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) June 30, 2025

That's exactly what this is. And we love it.

