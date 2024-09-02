Snotty Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Compliments JD Vance by Making a Dig About NOT Inviting...
Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Tim Walz's Fellow National Guardsman and HOLY STOLEN VALOR, Batman (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on September 02, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

This is gonna be SO painful for Tim Walz.

Karma has come a-knockin' because Megyn Kelly gave 'him' directions.

Check this out.

She posted this yesterday SO that means her interview is TODAY, at noon eastern. 

Consider this a preview and a reminder to go watch the actual interview!

There it is.

Yeah, this is gonna be fun. Oh, not for Tim, but for the rest of us, definitely.

Of course, out pals on the Left are NONE too happy about the interview. Almost as if they'd prefer we not know about Walz and his damning record of lying about his service.

Big mad.

You can always tell because they go after the messenger

Notice they can never defend Kamala OR Walz without bringing up Trump.

That's because they know neither Democratic candidate is worth even a single damn.

Sorry, not sorry.

