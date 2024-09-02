Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Tim Walz's Fellow National Guardsman and HOLY STOLEN VALOR, Batman (Watch)

This is gonna be SO painful for Tim Walz.

Karma has come a-knockin' because Megyn Kelly gave 'him' directions.

Check this out.

"Morally indefensible...no integrity...habitual liar...I call him a coward, because he is..."



TOMORROW: Veterans who served with Tim Walz in the National Guard speak out together for the first time.@SiriusXM ch. 111 at NoonET, and all platforms after.https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d pic.twitter.com/41XeeJzl3P — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 1, 2024

She posted this yesterday SO that means her interview is TODAY, at noon eastern.

Consider this a preview and a reminder to go watch the actual interview!

Wow. Thank you for making this interview happen. — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 2, 2024

There it is.

Imagine what his brother knows about this corrupt fraud. If your brother's telling the world to not trust this man than nobody should. pic.twitter.com/CB0M1Xc1p1 — Cyber Journey (@CyberJourneyKs) September 1, 2024

Yeah, this is gonna be fun. Oh, not for Tim, but for the rest of us, definitely.

Of course, out pals on the Left are NONE too happy about the interview. Almost as if they'd prefer we not know about Walz and his damning record of lying about his service.

Walz served his country in uniform for 24 years. A loser, bitter, pathetic woman like you and four veterans cannot tarnish Walz’s service.

Who are you exactly? A fake-face woman with hair extensions. — Luka K MD (@We_The_Free84) September 2, 2024

Big mad.

You can always tell because they go after the messenger

Ok, now interview all of the men who served with Trump. — Huk (@gophuk) September 1, 2024

Notice they can never defend Kamala OR Walz without bringing up Trump.

That's because they know neither Democratic candidate is worth even a single damn.

Sorry, not sorry.

