BAHAHA! Lefty Kamala Harris Fanboys LOVE Her New 'MALA' Nickname, There's Just ONE HILARIOUS Problem

Victor Shi loving Kamala Harris's new 'nickname' SO MUCH only makes this funnier.

See, MALA can mean a couple of different things ... and it's not what he thinks. Oh sure, they can push the MALA (Make America Love Again) nonsense but those of us with brains in our heads know it's anything but that.

But first, let's allow Vic to really make a fool of himself:

A friend just sent me this & I love it so much. pic.twitter.com/yPWplky2a6 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 30, 2024

He loves it so much.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, so 'Mala' in Spanish means bad, wrong or evil ... it's also English slang for 'mean, bad, and selfish person.'

Hey, it fits Kamala so who are we to argue, you know?

Pronounce Kamala as ¡Que Mala!



It translates to how bad!



(Overhead yesterday) — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) August 11, 2024

Oof.

Extraña. (that's awkward, in Spanish)

Seriously.

Some of these Kamala fanboys make our jobs too easy.

God love 'em.

My favorite part of the last 3.5 years has been all the love and healing she’s brought about 🙄 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 1, 2024

RIGHT? Every day it's just more love and healing, healing and love. We're honestly overwhelmed by the love and healing Kamala has brought about.

Heh.

How about we just reverse all the crap her and biden have done. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) September 2, 2024

That works.

Bueno even!

