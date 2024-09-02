Snotty Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Compliments JD Vance by Making a Dig About NOT Inviting...
BAHAHA! Lefty Kamala Harris Fanboys LOVE Her New 'MALA' Nickname, There's Just ONE HILARIOUS Problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on September 02, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Victor Shi loving Kamala Harris's new 'nickname' SO MUCH only makes this funnier.

See, MALA can mean a couple of different things ... and it's not what he thinks. Oh sure, they can push the MALA (Make America Love Again) nonsense but those of us with brains in our heads know it's anything but that.

But first, let's allow Vic to really make a fool of himself:

He loves it so much.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, so 'Mala' in Spanish means bad, wrong or evil ... it's also English slang for 'mean, bad, and selfish person.'

Hey, it fits Kamala so who are we to argue, you know?

Oof.

Extraña. (that's awkward, in Spanish)

Seriously.

Some of these Kamala fanboys make our jobs too easy.

God love 'em.

RIGHT? Every day it's just more love and healing, healing and love. We're honestly overwhelmed by the love and healing Kamala has brought about. 

Heh.

That works.

Bueno even!

