Peter Doocy Notes Karine Jean-Pierre's Making a Ridiculously Massive 'Misinformation' Pivot

Hot on the heels of reports about how big the cover-up effort was at the Biden White House in order to try and hide the president's cognitive decline from some of the same people who helped run cover for the Dems comes former WH spox Karine Jean-Pierre's new book:

Advertisement

🚨 NEW — Karine Jean-Pierre is LEAVING the Democrat Party, as outlined in her new book "Independent."



She tells her story of feeling disillusioned with Democrat politics after serving in two Democrat administrations, and calls for thinking "outside the party lines."



The first… pic.twitter.com/epziFJ61QC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 4, 2025

The title should have been "You Can't Make This Stuff Up."

Peter Doocy was one of the very few reporters at the White House during the Biden years who would point out the obvious and ask Psaki and Jean-Pierre about the president's cognitive condition. KJP covered for Biden and lied about everything else and has now joined the "now it can finally be told" clown parade.

Doocy had this to say about KJP's book saying the "misinformation and disinformation" has to stop. Watch:

🚨 PETER DOOCY on Karine Jean Pierre’s new book: “You know, it's like I had a dream, and I opened up the first page of her book about the ‘broken White House’ and the first sentence says, ‘Peter Doocy told me, and I didn't listen to him’.”



“The thing about this book is that she,… pic.twitter.com/zm4yxQymp1 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 5, 2025

Here's the full post from @TVNewsNow:

PETER DOOCY on Karine Jean Pierre’s new book: “You know, it's like I had a dream, and I opened up the first page of her book about the ‘broken White House’ and the first sentence says, ‘Peter Doocy told me, and I didn't listen to him’.” “The thing about this book is that she, towards the end, after Biden dropped out, would say that legitimate questions were misinformation. And I told her once: you can't just call something that you don't like misinformation.” “So I don't know how she is going to square being the public face of saying things that we now know were not true about the president and about policies.” “I don't know how she's now gonna come out and say, ‘you know what, just because I swore on camera that things were okay, actually here's what was really going on,” adds @pdoocy

The strategy from KJP and the others seems to be hoping that we don't remember what they told us over the last few years. Good luck with that.

What has happened to the Dems… is…. absolutely wild https://t.co/iKPygA53JF — Dave Ross (@drosssports) June 5, 2025

Between this and the Dems doubling down on the "20" side of 80-20 issues it is wild indeed.

.