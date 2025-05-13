Biden’s Brain Fails Again: Forgets George Clooney and Twitter Roasts Him Mercilessly

This probably really wounded Georgie's ego. Bless his heart!
Biden didn’t recognize this megastar — and huge supporter —in shocking memory lapse that left celeb ‘shaken to his core’ https://t.co/DhDUS7ABtu https://t.co/ugsA2WU4uK— New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2025
Well, well, well, if it isn’t another day of Joe Biden reminding us that his memory is about as reliable as a screen door on a submarine. The New York Post dropped a bombshell today, revealing that Biden couldn’t even recognize Hollywood megastar George Clooney at a 2024 Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles. You know, the same George Clooney who co-hosted the event and raised a cool $30 million for Biden’s campaign? Yeah, that guy.
Apparently, Biden’s blank stare left Clooney 'shaken to his core,' according to a new book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson. Shocking? Hardly. Conservatives saw this trainwreck coming from a mile away.
Let’s dive into some of the best replies on Twitter and add a little snark for flavor, shall we?
The man’s been having conversations with ghosts for years—forgetting George Clooney is just another Tuesday for him. Maybe Clooney should’ve shown up dressed as FDR to jog Biden’s memory. You know, since Biden seems to think he’s still living in the 1940s half the time.
The Dems hiding Biden’s decline is about as surprising as the sun rising in the east. They propped him up like a Weekend at Bernie’s stunt double, hoping no one would notice he can’t tell George Clooney from a coat rack. Newsflash: We noticed. Everyone noticed. Except Biden, apparently.
Thank you, @ManLip2, for doing the Lord’s work and saving us a click. But let’s be real—Biden not recognizing Clooney isn’t even the wildest part of this story. The wildest part is that Clooney thought Biden would remember him in the first place. Come on, George, the guy struggles to remember what decade he’s in. You’re lucky he didn’t call you 'Danny Ocean' and ask where the other 10 guys are.
The only thing shocking here is that Jill Biden hasn’t been charged with elder abuse yet for letting Joe stumble through these public humiliations. Forgetting George Clooney is just the tip of the iceberg—this man’s been lost in the sauce since at least 2020, and Jill’s out here pretending everything’s fine. Someone get her a mirror, stat.
LOL, @Callixtis, you didn’t have to go THAT hard on poor George! But let’s be real—Clooney’s out here acting like he’s the victim because Biden didn’t recognize him. Boo-hoo, George, welcome to the club! Biden’s forgotten more people than Clooney’s dated supermodels. Maybe next time, wear a name tag! Heh!
