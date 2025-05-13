Biden’s Brain Fails Again: Forgets George Clooney and Twitter Roasts Him Mercilessly

This probably really wounded Georgie's ego. Bless his heart!

Biden didn’t recognize this megastar — and huge supporter —in shocking memory lapse that left celeb ‘shaken to his core’ https://t.co/DhDUS7ABtu https://t.co/ugsA2WU4uK — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2025

Well, well, well, if it isn’t another day of Joe Biden reminding us that his memory is about as reliable as a screen door on a submarine. The New York Post dropped a bombshell today, revealing that Biden couldn’t even recognize Hollywood megastar George Clooney at a 2024 Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles. You know, the same George Clooney who co-hosted the event and raised a cool $30 million for Biden’s campaign? Yeah, that guy.

Apparently, Biden’s blank stare left Clooney 'shaken to his core,' according to a new book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson. Shocking? Hardly. Conservatives saw this trainwreck coming from a mile away.

Let’s dive into some of the best replies on Twitter and add a little snark for flavor, shall we?

Why is this shocking? Biden has often claimed to have spoken with people who died long ago. — Bala (@skorpien) May 13, 2025

the ENTIRE Democratic party purposely hid his cognitive decline from the public …. — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) May 13, 2025

It was George Clooney for those who don't want to read the article. — Just a Brooklynite (@ManLip2) May 13, 2025

