Tim Walz Whines (AGAIN) About JD Vance Going to Yale, Accidentally Makes Case for Americans to Vote Trump

It's really strange to see a Democrat attack a man who came from nothing, served his country, and then through hard work made it to Yale. You'd think if nothing else this would be a true American story, how anyone can be successful in America regardless of what they've come from.

Instead, Tim Walz is acting like this is a bad thing.

We get it, they're trying to convince Americans that Walz is this folksy midwesterner but tearing down a Marine who went to Yale is probably not the best way to go about it.

So of course, Walz will continue to do it:

Gov. Tim Walz again hit Sen. JD Vance for graduating from Yale Law.



The attack is a regular part of the Walz routine by now.



Not mentioned? All the Democrats on stage for Walz last night who also went to elite Ivy League schools. Like Vance, some are even Yalies. pic.twitter.com/z78bD9JVnd — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 22, 2024

There's that too. Kamala Harris herself went to Howard University ... many of the Democrats on that stage went to Ivy League schools. And to Wegmann's point, some of them are even Yalies.

“I grew up in the small town of Butte, Nebraska, population 400. I had 24 kids in my high school class,” Walz said. “And none of them went to Yale.”



Well, plenty of the Democrats who spoke before him last night did.



Walz was surrounded by the Ivy League.… — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 22, 2024

BUT VANCE!! YALE!! REEEE!!

A sign of the times, perhaps, but 20 years ago, a little known Illinois state senator pointed to education as proof of the American dream.



Now Walz dismisses an Ivy League degree as the mark of an outsider.



From the Obama (Yale Law) keynote at the 2004 convention: pic.twitter.com/qgguV7BcBi — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 22, 2024

Oopsie.

All Democrats do is demonize, victimize, lie and gaslight



No actual policies, no accountability for the 12 years out of 16 they've been in the White House...it's all just childish vibes, feels & pretend JOY



All they have is JOY in Trump & Republican hate



fucking clowns lol — Abri (@abriNotMe77) August 22, 2024

Hey now, Walz may be completely full of crap but at least it's joyful crap!

Wait ... no.

Sorry for that visual.

They know their voters are too ignorant to make the connection. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) August 22, 2024

Yup.

It's bad to pull yourself up, fight through adversity, go to college, become a success, father, family, senator and VP candidate. Got it. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) August 22, 2024

It's the dumbest line of attack we've ever seen.

Unsurprising it's coming from the fakest campaign we've ever seen.

