Tim Walz Whines (AGAIN) About JD Vance Going to Yale, Accidentally Makes Case for Americans to Vote Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's really strange to see a Democrat attack a man who came from nothing, served his country, and then through hard work made it to Yale. You'd think if nothing else this would be a true American story, how anyone can be successful in America regardless of what they've come from.

Instead, Tim Walz is acting like this is a bad thing.

We get it, they're trying to convince Americans that Walz is this folksy midwesterner but tearing down a Marine who went to Yale is probably not the best way to go about it.

So of course, Walz will continue to do it:

There's that too. Kamala Harris herself went to Howard University ... many of the Democrats on that stage went to Ivy League schools. And to Wegmann's point, some of them are even Yalies.

BUT VANCE!! YALE!! REEEE!!

Oopsie.

Hey now, Walz may be completely full of crap but at least it's joyful crap!

Wait ... no.

Sorry for that visual.

Yup.

It's the dumbest line of attack we've ever seen.

Unsurprising it's coming from the fakest campaign we've ever seen.

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November.

