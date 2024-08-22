Chris Murphy VICIOUSLY Called Out for Taking Gaslighting to a NEW Level About Kamala Securing the Border

Sen. Chris Murphy is a liar.

He's a lying liar.

He's the lying-est liar who ever lied a lie.

Or he was high.

Or he's really stupid.

Perhaps all of the above.

Murphy claimed Kamala Harris has been 'tough as nails when it comes to securing our border'. No, really. He said that. Don't take our word for it, watch the dingus say so yourselves:

Sen. Chris Murphy says "For 20 years, Kamala Harris has been tough as nails when it comes to securing our border."



He really said that… with a straight face

pic.twitter.com/UUWnA6fEdD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2024

With a straight face.

Then again, he is pandering to Democrats so he knows they'll believe his BS and lies so why not, right? It's not like any Democrats are calling him out today for this WHOPPER, this DOOZY of a lie. Just us evil, truth-telling conservatives and p-shaw, we're racist or something.

We can't even with these people.

Losing nearly 300k unaccompanied children doesn't sound like something someone who is 'tough as nails' on the border would do.

Yikes.

He's basically this guy. pic.twitter.com/4ZXiUl1PW9 — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) August 22, 2024

Nobody gaslights quite as well as ol' Murphy. Don't get us wrong, there are plenty of stupid Democrats but this guy is the most blatant liar we see on that side, and considering he's up against dinguses like Eric Swalwell, Dan Goldman, and AOC, that's really sayin' something.

Sociopaths like him don't distinguish between lies and truth. They believe whatever is expedient for gathering power.

They hate "common people", and they know liberals are either stupid or perfectly fine with obvious lies. — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) August 22, 2024

Is weed legal in Connecticut? Cause... — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 22, 2024

See? We weren't the only ones who wondered if he was high.

Ahem.

D’s will say or do literally anything to hang on to power. They are sociopaths. — Vandelay Ind (@Chinofiuf) August 22, 2024

It's what authoritarians do.

It's who they are.

All that matters is POWER.

Numbers speak for themselves.

Numbers don't lie.

Unlike Chris.

***

