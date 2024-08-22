Chris Murphy VICIOUSLY Called Out for Taking Gaslighting to a NEW Level About Kamala Securing the Border

*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Chris Murphy is a liar.

He's a lying liar.

He's the lying-est liar who ever lied a lie.

Or he was high.

Or he's really stupid.

Perhaps all of the above. 

Murphy claimed Kamala Harris has been 'tough as nails when it comes to securing our border'. No, really. He said that. Don't take our word for it, watch the dingus say so yourselves:

With a straight face.

Then again, he is pandering to Democrats so he knows they'll believe his BS and lies so why not, right? It's not like any Democrats are calling him out today for this WHOPPER, this DOOZY of a lie. Just us evil, truth-telling conservatives and p-shaw, we're racist or something.

We can't even with these people.

Losing nearly 300k unaccompanied children doesn't sound like something someone who is 'tough as nails' on the border would do.

Yikes.

Nobody gaslights quite as well as ol' Murphy. Don't get us wrong, there are plenty of stupid Democrats but this guy is the most blatant liar we see on that side, and considering he's up against dinguses like Eric Swalwell, Dan Goldman, and AOC, that's really sayin' something.

BOOM --> Megyn Kelly DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Oprah Winfrey for Playing the Racist/Sexist Card
Sam J.
See? We weren't the only ones who wondered if he was high.

Ahem.

It's what authoritarians do.

It's who they are.

All that matters is POWER.

Numbers speak for themselves.

Numbers don't lie.

Unlike Chris.

***

