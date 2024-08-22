Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong

If Gretchen Whitmer was trying to scare everyone on Twitter/X by posting this 'Gang's All Here' video of Democratic women she succeeded. There are few things that make this editor's skin crawl and yet this video did the trick. Seriously, if there is a Welcoming Committee for Hell THIS is what it looks like.

See for yourselves:

Finally made it out of the group chat. pic.twitter.com/cMU8yeDso0 — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 21, 2024

OUR EYES! NOOOOOOO! MAKE IT STAAAAAAHP!

See? Told ya'. Truly the stuff of nightmares and hot flashes.

It's as if a bunch of women got together to request a meeting with the manager ... Bleh.

Of course, it's far worse than even that, these are Democrats we're talking about here:

the woman in pink had to pay out a settlement for sexually harassing staffers https://t.co/Cj9mJ23xYQ — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 22, 2024

Yiiiiiiikes.

Isn’t that Michelle Lujan Grisham, the woman who sexually harassed staffers and tried to illegally suspend the Bill of Rights? — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) August 21, 2024

And she's in the middle. Hrm.

Exceptionally little diversity here. pic.twitter.com/C4TPUair6i — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 22, 2024

Excellent point.

Lots of pasty white angry menopausal women.

Pass.

No one in that group is getting pregnant.

And why the hell don’t you know how birth control works?

Liberal woman have to be the dumbest since for some reason no one seems to understand contraception🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jodi (@APLMom) August 22, 2024

Why aren’t there any women of color? Just old white ladies seems a bit racist in this day and age — Fren (@bannedsome) August 22, 2024

Because GIRL POWER and THEY AIN'T GOIN' BACK.

Or something.

I don't know which ones are TV politicians and which are real — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 22, 2024

Heh.

We made the exact same face.

Amen.

Old white cat lady gang? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 22, 2024

More like the Boxed-Wine Brigade.

