Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda'...
Newsom Expected to Sign Bill Approved by State Senate Committee to Allow 0...
Sign Us Up for Some of That 'Oppression': Billionaire Oprah Winfrey Whines About...
Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Tim Walz Takes Another Shot at JD Vance Going to Yale
POLITICO Says Black Women See 'The Right White Man' in Tim Walz
IDF Recovers the Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages
Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme
Bill Clinton Praises Biden for Leaving (It Depends on What Your Definition of...
Walz Spokesperson Says He Occasionally Misspeaks, Unlike Liar Trump
Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor St...
Newsweek: New Poll Shows Harris Leading Zero Battleground States
Kamala Harris Campaign Chair Says 'The American People Don’t Really Know Her That...

Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on August 22, 2024
Twitchy

If Gretchen Whitmer was trying to scare everyone on Twitter/X by posting this 'Gang's All Here' video of Democratic women she succeeded. There are few things that make this editor's skin crawl and yet this video did the trick. Seriously, if there is a Welcoming Committee for Hell THIS is what it looks like.

Advertisement

See for yourselves:

OUR EYES! NOOOOOOO! MAKE IT STAAAAAAHP! 

See? Told ya'. Truly the stuff of nightmares and hot flashes.

It's as if a bunch of women got together to request a meeting with the manager ... Bleh.

Of course, it's far worse than even that, these are Democrats we're talking about here:

Yiiiiiiikes.

And she's in the middle. Hrm.

Excellent point.

Lots of pasty white angry menopausal women.

Pass.

Recommended

Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military in His Second Term
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Because GIRL POWER and THEY AIN'T GOIN' BACK.

Or something.

Heh.

We made the exact same face.

Amen.

More like the Boxed-Wine Brigade.

=======================================================================

Related:

Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong

Adam Kinzinger Tries Giving GOP Voters 'Permission' to Vote for Kamala and WOW Was THAT Ever Stupid

'I Know Evil When I See It': Former Democrat Deon Joseph Shares POWERFUL Post About Why He Left the Party

JUST When You Think Tim Walz Can't Get ANY Worse Another WHOPPER of a Lie Drops and THIS One's a DOOZY

DRAAAG HIM! JD Vance Tears Andy Beshear a NEW 1 for Wishing Rape on His Wife and It's GLORIOUSLY Brutal

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS 2024 ELECTION GRETCHEN WHITMER KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military in His Second Term
Grateful Calvin
Sign Us Up for Some of That 'Oppression': Billionaire Oprah Winfrey Whines About Income Inequality
Grateful Calvin
Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda' for Dems
Doug P.
Newsom Expected to Sign Bill Approved by State Senate Committee to Allow 0 Down Home Loans for Illegals
ArtistAngie
Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme
Amy
Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor Statistics
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military in His Second Term Grateful Calvin
Advertisement