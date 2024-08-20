Adam Kinzinger Tries Giving GOP Voters 'Permission' to Vote for Kamala and WOW Was THAT Ever Stupid

There's stupid, and then there's Adam Kinzinger.

There's annoying, and then there's Adam Kinzinger.

There's obnoxious, and then there's Adam Kinzginger.

There's desperate, and then there's Adam Kinzinger.

We're not entirely sure what he thought he would accomplish by 'giving permission' to GOP voters to vote for Kamala Harris but it has not gone over well, like at all. Not to mention he's trying to convince people to vote for Democrats to save democracy even though we all know they just literally removed the candidate the people voted in and replaced him with an imbecile nobody voted for.

That's like the opposite of a democracy, bro.

Watch:

ADAM KINZINGER TO GOP VOTERS: “There is permission this time to go vote democratic. It's alright. It'll feel okay & this is about fighting this target that's very near us, which is a real threat to our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/kxpAXjX8y9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 20, 2024

What Adam is really afraid of is Trump getting in the White House and releasing everything they did to 'fortify' the 2020 election AND hold the January 6th Committee responsible for the evidence they deliberately withheld so they could form the narrative Nancy Pelosi wanted.

That's what he's really fighting.

And he's trying to elect a communist to cover his own backside.

He sucks.

Permission?! I don’t require permission to exercise my vote. — KellyMac (@Badgergrl90) August 20, 2024

This. ^

Vote for the communist to defend democracy is a helluva take, even for a numbnuts like Kinzinger.

***

