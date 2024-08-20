Dear GAWD, How Is This REAL?! Day 2 of the DNC Kicks Off and It's a Complete and Total S**TSHOW (Watch)

This is the stuff of nightmares.

In fact, his is the sort of thing they could play to get terrorists in Gitmo to talk.

Hey, we had to hear it so you do too.

DON'T YOU DARE LOOK OR CLICK AWAY ... heh.

Watch.

Day 2 of the DNC is off to a strong start!



What a shtshow 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mgh0mZWpjJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 20, 2024

Told you.

Full disclosure, this editor is still shaken from watching it.

The HORROR.

This is a war crime



pic.twitter.com/iGRVIjRLRy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2024

Heh.

I swear I thought this was satire at first — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) August 20, 2024

This convention seems like one really bad SNL kit. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 20, 2024

Definitely funnier than SNL, although we're not sure that's exactly a good thing.

I'm not going to lie, this is awful! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 20, 2024

Sad that they don't know the words — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) August 20, 2024

Why would they know the words? That would mean they actually love this country and c'mon, we all know better.

Extra points for one of them knowing the words. — Fore Right 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🌭 🥧 (@slicebrigade) August 20, 2024

Not one single extra point was given.

Heh.

It’s like a bad movie watching dems try to be patriotic. — Brian (@girldad72) August 20, 2024

C'mon now, be fair.

They can only fake it so much.

***

