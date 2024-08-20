Time to Spare? LOL! JD Vance JOYFULLY Takes Kamala Apart Using Her Own Vapid DNC Speech Against Her

NO Words --> Andy Beshear Casually Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Wife Is...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While Tim Walz is busy kicking his leg up like some whack-job weirdo, JD Vance is taking time to remind us all just how bad Kamala Harris really is. And you know what, he did it with one simple tweet exposing how unqualified she really is to be president.

Advertisement

Oh, and it helps that it's pretty damn funny.

We see what he did there.

Fair point. HEY, he did say it was short.

She said she loved ol' Joe, even though we all know she was more than happy to knife him in the back and toss him aside when it became clear the powers that be in her own party were ready for it to be 'her turn'. Same thing with Bernie Sanders and Hillary.

It was HILLARY'S TURN.

See, Democrats don't really care about democracy, they care about who they think they can sell to stupid people so they can hold on to power and money. Otherwise they wouldn't have simply replaced Biden with the imbecile nobody voted for.

We've gotta admit ... we like him more and more.

Especially as we watch the Left outright HATE him, more and more.

