Time to Spare? LOL! JD Vance JOYFULLY Takes Kamala Apart Using Her Own Vapid DNC Speech Against Her

While Tim Walz is busy kicking his leg up like some whack-job weirdo, JD Vance is taking time to remind us all just how bad Kamala Harris really is. And you know what, he did it with one simple tweet exposing how unqualified she really is to be president.

Oh, and it helps that it's pretty damn funny.

Kamala Harris spoke for 2 minutes last night at the DNC, which was enough time for her to list all of her successes as Vice President and still have a minute and 45 seconds to kill. — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 20, 2024

We see what he did there.

That’s hysterically funny AND true. Can’t wait till you debate AWOLz. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 20, 2024

What successes? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 20, 2024

Fair point. HEY, he did say it was short.

She got up up on stage and talked about how great Biden was, and her disingenuousness about it gave me the ick. — Laurie (@laurieinri) August 20, 2024

She said she loved ol' Joe, even though we all know she was more than happy to knife him in the back and toss him aside when it became clear the powers that be in her own party were ready for it to be 'her turn'. Same thing with Bernie Sanders and Hillary.

It was HILLARY'S TURN.

See, Democrats don't really care about democracy, they care about who they think they can sell to stupid people so they can hold on to power and money. Otherwise they wouldn't have simply replaced Biden with the imbecile nobody voted for.

JD Vance is really hitting his stride as the campaign continues forward. I’m more impressed daily. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 20, 2024

We've gotta admit ... we like him more and more.

Especially as we watch the Left outright HATE him, more and more.

