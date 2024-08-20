BOOMAGE: Megyn Kelly Goes Scored EARTH Fact-Checking AOC for Claiming Kamala Grew Up 'Middle Class'

We knew Democrats would be working really really really hard to sell Kamala Harris this week and full disclosure, we expected them to push some of the craziest and most blatant lies imaginable HOWEVER, we're never really quite prepared to watch AOC talk about, well, anything.

There is just so much this broad gets wrong we can only assume it's on purpose.

Surely no one is this stupid, even on the Left, right?

RIGHT?!

For example, Sandy thought people would believe her WHOPPER about Kamala Harris growing up middle class. Most kids in the middle class don't have a professor at Berkeley for a parent. Megyn Kelly was good enough to drop this short but definitely NOT sweet fact on AOC's empty head.

AOC: “Kamala Harris is from the middle class.” Ummm… her dad was a prof at Stanford & her mom was a biomedical scientist PhDat Berkeley — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 20, 2024

The 'Ummm' is a nice touch, don't you think?

Don't let facts get in the way of the left's propaganda. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 20, 2024

Duh.

Insulting to those of us who really are middle class Who’s parents got their hands dirty everyday working. — Utegal 🏈⚾️🏀🇺🇸 (@utah_ute_gal) August 20, 2024

All they do is lie! Words are only used for deception and manipulation. — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) August 20, 2024

Don’t forget she lived in the toniest neighborhood in Montreal growing up. Mama didn’t “struggle” — JanevonMises (@JanevonMises) August 20, 2024

But if they don't think Kamala struggled they won't believe the JOYFUL propaganda the Left is desperately trying to push for the upcoming election.

Ahem.

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

