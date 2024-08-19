He's DEAD, Jim! Seth Abramsom Accusing Elon Musk of Donating Cybertruck to Russian General Goes SO Wrong

Usually when we write about Seth Abramson we're making fun of him for writing another 500-tweet/post-thread about some batsh*t Russian conspiracy theory he's worked up in his head ... we don't usually get to write about him having his arse handed to him.

Advertisement

Especially when the person handing him his arse is the richest and smartest man in the world.

Elon Musk.

Not entirely sure why Seth thought this was a good idea but ... eh.

I'm confused. @WestPoint_USMA just had @ElonMusk as its convocation speaker, when Musk is providing vehicles ready for military use to sanctioned enemies of America? Why isn't this the biggest story in America today? Why is West Point coddling a man working openly against the US? https://t.co/JBGaMCWvrN — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 17, 2024

WHY ISN'T THIS THE BIGGEST STORY IN AMERICA?!

REEEEE.

Because it's stupid and ridiculous.

Not to mention FALSE.

Elon with the takedown:

Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general?



That’s amazing 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2024

Yes, yes he is.

Elon continued:

Yet another example of how much the legacy media lies — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2024

What he said.

This was so brutally funny we had to check multiple times to make sure it wasn't a parody ...

Nope.

I just automatically believe the opposite. They are very consistent. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 19, 2024

Fair enough.

Figures. Seth’s whole grift was Russia Gate. He wrote copious threads on the lie back in the day. — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) August 19, 2024

You live rent free in his head and it’s so funny 😆: pic.twitter.com/X9ybA3Nzwg — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) August 19, 2024

Annnd hilariously, he wrote a thread about it.

Heh.

Evergreen indeed.

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

=======================================================================

Related:

Candace Owens' Father-In-Law Speaks Out As She Continues Pushing Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories



Mary Katharine Ham TORCHES 'Humorist' DBag Calling MAGA a Cult While Insisting Harris/Walz Is a Movement

OOF! Liz Cheney Tries Claiming Trump Will END Elections, FACE-PLANTS Gloriously Over Old Anti-Kamala Post

WOW: Serious ERRORS In Released DNC Platform Tell Americans EVERYTHING Democrats Did NOT Want Us to Know

Dem BRAGS That Kamala Doesn't HAVE to Talk About Policy Because Media Will Do (Spin) It For Her (Watch)



=======================================================================