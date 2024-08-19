But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ...
He's DEAD, Jim! Seth Abramsom Accusing Elon Musk of Donating Cybertruck to Russian General Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on August 19, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Usually when we write about Seth Abramson we're making fun of him for writing another 500-tweet/post-thread about some batsh*t Russian conspiracy theory he's worked up in his head ... we don't usually get to write about him having his arse handed to him.

Advertisement

Especially when the person handing him his arse is the richest and smartest man in the world.

Elon Musk.

Not entirely sure why Seth thought this was a good idea but ... eh.

WHY ISN'T THIS THE BIGGEST STORY IN AMERICA?!

REEEEE.

Because it's stupid and ridiculous.

Not to mention FALSE.

Elon with the takedown:

Yes, yes he is.

Elon continued:

What he said.

This was so brutally funny we had to check multiple times to make sure it wasn't a parody ...

Nope.

Fair enough.

Annnd hilariously, he wrote a thread about it.

Heh.

Evergreen indeed.

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November.

=======================================================================

