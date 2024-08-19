Dem BRAGS That Kamala Doesn't HAVE to Talk About Policy Because Media Will Do (Spin) It For Her (Watch)

Wow.

If this Kamala Harris surrogate (lackey) was trying to give the media's game plan away when it comes to acting as the propaganda arm for the Democratic Party he couldn't have done a better job. Don't worry little people, the queen doesn't have to talk about her policies because the Democrat-owned, biased, mainstream media will tell you everything you need to know.

What a rap.

Watch:

Kamala surrogate says that she doesn’t need to release details of her policy proposals because “they can be picked apart” and that instead she “trusts journalists” to explain them to people.

pic.twitter.com/fG1SInlMlH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2024

What a butthole.

Both Kamala and her lackey.

He can start by explaining this pic.twitter.com/57TN7b6Fzi — mzpincali (@mzpincali) August 19, 2024

Don't worry. When Kamala cast the deciding vote to grow the IRS so it could target the middle class ESPECIALLY gig workers and those who depend on their tips to live she did so JOYFULLY. She probably even cackled after the fact.

These people are insane. — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) August 19, 2024

Comparing these yahoos to the insane is an insult to insane people everywhere.

HEADLINE: Kamala will continue to run a basement campaign. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 19, 2024

Yes, they will continue to hide her from the press because she sucks worse than Joe and there is no excuse for her behavior other than well ... she sucks.

It's good to be a Democrat — Gregory (@gregzilla901) August 19, 2024

It's certainly not challenging.

If they are that worried about her agenda being "picked apart" then it must be substantially worse than originally suggested. — LuckyFam (@94luckyfam) August 19, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

And fin.

The mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

