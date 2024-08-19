Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is...
Politico's Headline for Reason Biden's Heading to Chicago Is a MAJOR Eye-Roller
Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and...
The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for...
Television Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dead at 88
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since...
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn...
'BIG Freakin' Deal': John Fetterman Will NOT Attend the 2024 DNC
Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe...
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is...
CHEF'S KISS: J.D. Vance Provides the PERFECT Analogy for Putting Kamala in Charge...
The Force Is EXPENSIVE With This One: Check Out What Mark Hamill Charges...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Dem BRAGS That Kamala Doesn't HAVE to Talk About Policy Because Media Will Do (Spin) It For Her (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Wow.

If this Kamala Harris surrogate (lackey) was trying to give the media's game plan away when it comes to acting as the propaganda arm for the Democratic Party he couldn't have done a better job. Don't worry little people, the queen doesn't have to talk about her policies because the Democrat-owned, biased, mainstream media will tell you everything you need to know. 

Advertisement

What a rap.

Watch:

What a butthole.

Both Kamala and her lackey.

Don't worry. When Kamala cast the deciding vote to grow the IRS so it could target the middle class ESPECIALLY gig workers and those who depend on their tips to live she did so JOYFULLY. She probably even cackled after the fact.

Comparing these yahoos to the insane is an insult to insane people everywhere.

Yes, they will continue to hide her from the press because she sucks worse than Joe and there is no excuse for her behavior other than well ... she sucks.

It's certainly not challenging.

Ding ding ding.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

And fin.

The mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is PERFECTION

Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD

HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)

Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe They Post Staged 'Teamwork' Video

BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)
Sam J.
Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Not Going Well'
Doug P.
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since 2014
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement