HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on August 19, 2024
Tony Kinnett

Ok, this is funny. Sure, we'll be seeing lots and lots of footage of the unkempt, unshaven, stinky pro-Hamas protesters in the next four days (they are clearly not big fans of the current DNC ticket even though that very ticket was obvious pandering by the party) but knowing Tony Kinnett is not one of them, and his commentary, makes this even better.

Take a look at the footage he posted of 'these goobers':

Piggy piggy go home, or we'll bring the wary home.

What?

Not exactly poets, are they?

Our thoughts exactly.

Ya' love to see it.

Wait, hear it.

Yikes. That doesn't seem all that joyful to this editor.

So sort of like the BOSS Vegan.

Here's another video showing how organized and put together this effort really is:

Such great leadership here.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We just hope he ate his Wheaties and is up to date on all of his shots, that's a LOT of crazy to mingle with.

SO BRAVE.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Not Going Well'
Doug P.
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since 2014
Doug P.
The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for Our Guns (WATCH)
Laura W.
'BIG Freakin' Deal': John Fetterman Will NOT Attend the 2024 DNC
Laura W.

