HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)

Ok, this is funny. Sure, we'll be seeing lots and lots of footage of the unkempt, unshaven, stinky pro-Hamas protesters in the next four days (they are clearly not big fans of the current DNC ticket even though that very ticket was obvious pandering by the party) but knowing Tony Kinnett is not one of them, and his commentary, makes this even better.

Take a look at the footage he posted of 'these goobers':

"Piggy piggy go home, or we'll bring the war home!"



Lol these goobers. pic.twitter.com/oamQdWROYS — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

Piggy piggy go home, or we'll bring the wary home.

What?

Not exactly poets, are they?

Rhyming ‘home’ with ‘home’ is pretty lazy — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 19, 2024

Our thoughts exactly.

"DNC go home" and "Kamala go home" were also chanted. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

Wait, hear it.

Several leaders are laying these stickers on the street. pic.twitter.com/C3Fk0Nb01i — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

Yikes. That doesn't seem all that joyful to this editor.

That guy with the megaphone is like if you morphed every vegan male into one person. — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) August 19, 2024

So sort of like the BOSS Vegan.

Here's another video showing how organized and put together this effort really is:

Protest leadership has no idea what to do now that there's no street left. They're holding a sign and we're all exchanging potluck recipes and trust fund dividends.



We might hand out participation trophies soon to the furries with the most genders. pic.twitter.com/JPghBr89wy — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

Such great leadership here.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Hitting the gym before a full day of DNC protests & shenanigans.



Much like the libraries and soap/shampoo sections of local stores, this place is "unexpectedly" empty. pic.twitter.com/AJrZKatukP — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

We just hope he ate his Wheaties and is up to date on all of his shots, that's a LOT of crazy to mingle with.

Ruining the pro-Palestine/abortion/socialist edgy angst with goofy, sarcastic winks & smiles. pic.twitter.com/7TaNOuxUqL — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

SO BRAVE.

