BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on August 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Whoever is behind the KamalaHQ account on X (we assume they were also behind the BidenHQ account) is a straight-up liar. They don't even try to spin things in ways that could be maybe sorta true but not really.

Nope.

Everything they spew is taken out of context and lies. Almost as if they are desperate to control the narrative so we don't actually see what a train wreck of a candidate the imbecile Democrat elites installed after they kicked Old Man Biden to the curb. Don't forget, the week before she became the Democrat's savior she was less popular than Ol' Joe.

Silicon Valley leader and payment guru David Marcus just recently came out in support of Donald Trump - as you can imagine, this did not go over well because anytime someone goes against the Left they must be DESTROYED. 

Welp, Marcus took this opportunity to show one of the reasons why he made the decision he did.

Take a look:

Would you look at that? 

They LIE.

They CHEAT.

They STEAL.

Wait, that's Eddie Guerrero ...

and if you knew that you get an A+ today. 

Is that Wikipedia?

Dude.

Marcus came back:

When even Snopes has debunked it? C'mon people.

Of course, he's missing Marcus' point.

Overall though, people are very supportive of Marcus and his efforts to get the momentum behind Trump really going:

Everything?

Enough morons still believe that he called Nazis 'very fine people' that KamalaHQ felt confident to spew the lie. 

Sad, ain't it?

