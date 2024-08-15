BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie

Whoever is behind the KamalaHQ account on X (we assume they were also behind the BidenHQ account) is a straight-up liar. They don't even try to spin things in ways that could be maybe sorta true but not really.

Nope.

Everything they spew is taken out of context and lies. Almost as if they are desperate to control the narrative so we don't actually see what a train wreck of a candidate the imbecile Democrat elites installed after they kicked Old Man Biden to the curb. Don't forget, the week before she became the Democrat's savior she was less popular than Ol' Joe.

Silicon Valley leader and payment guru David Marcus just recently came out in support of Donald Trump - as you can imagine, this did not go over well because anytime someone goes against the Left they must be DESTROYED.

Welp, Marcus took this opportunity to show one of the reasons why he made the decision he did.

Take a look:

Realizing that this was and continues to be a lie was a turning point for me. Regardless of where you stand on this election, you should watch the video below and compare it with the spin pushed by the campaign just to know you’re being manipulated.pic.twitter.com/czz1CRCn3y https://t.co/54AxWRUF0I — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) August 15, 2024

Would you look at that?

They LIE.

They CHEAT.

They STEAL.

Wait, that's Eddie Guerrero ...

and if you knew that you get an A+ today.

Sorry what am I missing? pic.twitter.com/4HzeudXvr3 — Aaron Levie 🇺🇸 (@levie) August 15, 2024

Is that Wikipedia?

Dude.

Marcus came back:

When even Snopes has debunked it? C'mon people.

With all due respect, if you compare Trumps words to the scene on the ground in Charlottesville, his words are incomprehensibly tone deaf. — Eugene Gant (@PeoplesBread) August 15, 2024

Of course, he's missing Marcus' point.

Overall though, people are very supportive of Marcus and his efforts to get the momentum behind Trump really going:

It’s a blatant lie. And then you think, if they lie about something so easy to verify, what else are they lying about? — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) August 15, 2024

Everything?

The fact that this entire clip is in the congressional record as evidence in his absurd impeachment trial, and is still denied and lied about is criminal. — jim palmer (@spiv) August 15, 2024

Enough morons still believe that he called Nazis 'very fine people' that KamalaHQ felt confident to spew the lie.

Sad, ain't it?

