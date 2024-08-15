Lib Reporter Gets Owned, JD Vance Rips Tim Walz, Taliban Thanks Kamala!
BUH-BYE: Columbia President Minouche Shafik Resigns

Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! NEWLY Discovered J6 Footage Gives GLIMPSE Into Pipe Bomb Mystery (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on August 15, 2024
Twitter

One has to wonder if members of the January 6th Committee actually saw this video Julie Kelly shared of what looks like a police officer carrying a bag near where the pipe bomb was allegedly found. Hey, we're not saying that was what was definitely in the bag, although it was just 15 or so minutes before another officer discovered the device.

*adjusts tin foil hat*

This stuff just feels like a really bad crime novel, ya' know?

Watch:

Another shady moment indeed.

Kelly continued:

How in the world did he miss it?

Good question.

It's beginning to sound like our pals on the January 6th Committee didn't investigate a lot of things they should have. Granted, they were very busy trying to put together the narrative Nancy Pelosi asked them for ... 

*cough cough*

Democracy dies in darkness or something.

Considering how hard the powers that be have worked to keep Trump out it's more important than ever that we work as hard as we can to get him back in.

=======================================================================

