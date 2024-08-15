Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! NEWLY Discovered J6 Footage Gives GLIMPSE Into Pipe Bomb Mystery (Watch)

One has to wonder if members of the January 6th Committee actually saw this video Julie Kelly shared of what looks like a police officer carrying a bag near where the pipe bomb was allegedly found. Hey, we're not saying that was what was definitely in the bag, although it was just 15 or so minutes before another officer discovered the device.

*adjusts tin foil hat*

This stuff just feels like a really bad crime novel, ya' know?

Watch:

NEW: Recently discovered video from Jan 6 shows an individual believed to be police carrying a bag toward the location where "pipe bomb" was found at DNC.



This is about 15 minutes before another officer "discovered" the device.



Another shady moment in this unsolved "mystery" pic.twitter.com/OeZZsKw1hs — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 14, 2024

Another shady moment indeed.

Kelly continued:

My latest with @ms_haleyjane.



This happened about 8 minutes after discovery of the RNC "pipe bomb" and 8 minutes before the start of joint session at 1pm on Jan 6.



What was he doing? Did he plant the device? If not, how in the world did he miss it?https://t.co/FEbU5UzLUJ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 14, 2024

How in the world did he miss it?

Good question.

Media continues to ignore this story despite confirmation Kamala Harris came within 20 feet of the “bomb” that day.



FBI has not arrested anyone more than 3 1/2 years later.



Bennie Thompson didn’t investigate incident as head of J6 committee.



A hoax as clear as day. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 14, 2024

It's beginning to sound like our pals on the January 6th Committee didn't investigate a lot of things they should have. Granted, they were very busy trying to put together the narrative Nancy Pelosi asked them for ...

*cough cough*

No wonder they fought the requests to release the footage from that particular camera. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) August 14, 2024

Democracy dies in darkness or something.

Trump has survived:

- An attempted assassination.

- A weaponized DOJ and its FBI.

- Two false impeachments.

- Non-stop State-sponsored media attacks.

You need a guy this tough in the White House... — Marvin "Marvelous" Ellis (@marvalous80) August 14, 2024

Considering how hard the powers that be have worked to keep Trump out it's more important than ever that we work as hard as we can to get him back in.

