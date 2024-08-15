'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries Owning Him Over Upcoming Debates

Tim Walz getting all big and bad with JD Vance about an upcoming VP debate ... not even tagging him.

What a toad.

Yeah yeah, the guy ran away when things got too scary for him in the National Guard but you'd think the guy would at least have the nards to tag Vance on X. Sheesh. How big of a chicken is this guy?

Don't answer that. We don't need any chicken rumors to go along with the horse rumors.

Look at this:

See you on October 1, JD. https://t.co/ssi0FdseN9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 14, 2024

Luckily, Vance was able to see the post and respond in kind.

Heck, he even offered to do the CNN debate on Sept. 18.

The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both! https://t.co/63FyI99dKU — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 15, 2024

And *crickets*.

Why did you lie about your rank and pretend you fought in Iraq?



You’re the lowest of lows. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 14, 2024

Do you also desert debates at the last minute? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 15, 2024

We shall see.

How do we know you won't desert again? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 15, 2024

Walz does have a habit of running away when things get tough.

You haven't even made it to the DNC convention.

Sit down, stolen valor boy. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) August 14, 2024

As much as we'd like to think Democrats have a brain and a soul enough to object to the elites installing their candidates and will vote otherwise during the DNC ... we know better.

It's a done deal and the shadow government who wants to stay in control knows it.

Tim sucks but their voters will do as they're told. They always do.

