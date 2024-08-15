Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring...
'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries Owning Him Over Upcoming Debates

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tim Walz getting all big and bad with JD Vance about an upcoming VP debate ... not even tagging him. 

What a toad.

Yeah yeah, the guy ran away when things got too scary for him in the National Guard but you'd think the guy would at least have the nards to tag Vance on X. Sheesh. How big of a chicken is this guy?

Don't answer that. We don't need any chicken rumors to go along with the horse rumors.

Look at this:

Luckily, Vance was able to see the post and respond in kind.

Heck, he even offered to do the CNN debate on Sept. 18.

And *crickets*.

We shall see.

Walz does have a habit of running away when things get tough.

As much as we'd like to think Democrats have a brain and a soul enough to object to the elites installing their candidates and will vote otherwise during the DNC ... we know better.

How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts
Sam J.
It's a done deal and the shadow government who wants to stay in control knows it.

Tim sucks but their voters will do as they're told. They always do.

