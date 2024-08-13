Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting the News (Watch)

We get it, people are supposed to laugh when they watch Stephen Colbert ... we think? Anyway, it would appear Colbert got a REALLY big laugh laugh from his audience when he was trying to praise CNN and Kaitlan Collins for 'just reporting the news.'

When even a Colbert audience gets it?

Yeah, that's not good for him OR CNN.

Watch this:

NEW: Audience starts cracking up after a serious Stephen Colbert tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that CNN “just reports the news as it is.”



Remarkable.



Colbert: “I know you guys are objective over [at CNN], you just report the news as it is.”



Audience: *Laughs hysterically*… pic.twitter.com/9R8iv2UXeN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024sd

His post continues:

Collins: “Is that supposed to be a laugh line?” Colbert: “No.”

DELISH.

Jokes on you, CNN.

Trying to smile through it. pic.twitter.com/j5Sd9QiQeO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

It's tough when you know the audience is laughing AT you and not with you.

Everyone knows what a joke CNN is. The fact they still believe people take them seriously is what’s actually hilarious. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 13, 2024

We laughed.

But not because Colbert or Collins wanted us to.

Yes @kaitlancollins, that's a laugh line because you and your network are a joke. But enjoy the paycheck. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 13, 2024

Oof, that one stung.

You know it did.

They all know. They've always known. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) August 13, 2024

And now we all know!

HA HA HA

