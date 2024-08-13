CHILD ABUSE: Report Says THOUSANDS of Girls (Some As Young As TWELVE) Had...
Girl, Woman Stabbed in London as Right-Wing Activists Fuel Disturbances

Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting the News (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on August 13, 2024
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

We get it, people are supposed to laugh when they watch Stephen Colbert ... we think? Anyway, it would appear Colbert got a REALLY big laugh laugh from his audience when he was trying to praise CNN and Kaitlan Collins for 'just reporting the news.'

When even a Colbert audience gets it? 

Yeah, that's not good for him OR CNN.

Watch this:

His post continues:

Collins: “Is that supposed to be a laugh line?”

Colbert: “No.”

DELISH.

Jokes on you, CNN.

It's tough when you know the audience is laughing AT you and not with you.

We laughed.

But not because Colbert or Collins wanted us to.

Oof, that one stung.

You know it did.

And now we all know!

HA HA HA

