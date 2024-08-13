'SUCH NPCs'! Elon Musk MOCKING Media's TEMPER Tantrum Over His Trump Interview is HILARIOUSLY Brutal

Kamala Harris BLISTERED for Trying to Pretend She Gives a Damn About Americans...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

As Twitchy readers know because you're all informed hilarious people just like us, Elon Musk's Trump interview brought in nearly ONE BILLION views last night and has likely accrued even more today. Musk has proven that X can and will be the best platform for politicians and news ... and so our pals in the mainstream media are freaking out.

Honestly, they started freaking out yesterday whining about misinformation and the fringe on X; they can't handle NOT being in charge or control of the narrative and if normies actually get a chance to hear the whole story they might start thinking for themselves. And Democrats can't HAVE that.

Musk is of course, highly amused by all of their bellyaching.

Legacy media lies.

We know this.

They know we know this and they only started to care when it became clear EVERYONE knows they know we know this.

And it's ending.

People would rather hear the news happening in real time and make their own decisions about stories than listen to the biased ramblings of CNN, MSNBC, or any other leftist-leaning outlet. Independent media is the key.

They never thought they'd get caught and then Elon bought Twitter.

This. ^

Kamala Harris BLISTERED for Trying to Pretend She Gives a Damn About Americans Struggling In HER Economy
Sam J.
Oh yeah. The headlines are just ridiculous whining and a desperate attempt to keep some of their audience and let's be honest, there are definitely people on the Left who want to be told what to think, why to think it, and what to do with it.

But there aren't enough of them to keep the mainstream media afloat and they know it.

Just not enough popcorn today.



