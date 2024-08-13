'SUCH NPCs'! Elon Musk MOCKING Media's TEMPER Tantrum Over His Trump Interview is HILARIOUSLY Brutal

As Twitchy readers know because you're all informed hilarious people just like us, Elon Musk's Trump interview brought in nearly ONE BILLION views last night and has likely accrued even more today. Musk has proven that X can and will be the best platform for politicians and news ... and so our pals in the mainstream media are freaking out.

Advertisement

Honestly, they started freaking out yesterday whining about misinformation and the fringe on X; they can't handle NOT being in charge or control of the narrative and if normies actually get a chance to hear the whole story they might start thinking for themselves. And Democrats can't HAVE that.

Musk is of course, highly amused by all of their bellyaching.

A wall of negative headlines was so predictable. They’re such NPCs 🤣🤣



All this does is drive even more people to listen to the conversation themselves and realize how much the legacy media lies to them! https://t.co/DkvsKn2C7A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Legacy media lies.

We know this.

They know we know this and they only started to care when it became clear EVERYONE knows they know we know this.

And it's ending.

People would rather hear the news happening in real time and make their own decisions about stories than listen to the biased ramblings of CNN, MSNBC, or any other leftist-leaning outlet. Independent media is the key.

Leftwing activists self select into "journalism" and it's an existential threat to the country. Good thing fewer and fewer people get their news from these NPCs. 𝕏 with community notes is a much quicker, more reliable place to consume news in most cases. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 13, 2024

They never thought they'd get caught and then Elon bought Twitter.

Can't expect better from the deep state. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2024

This. ^

Lol. They are focusing on a "lisp" while Biden couldn't put together a coherent thought for years? — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 13, 2024

Oh yeah. The headlines are just ridiculous whining and a desperate attempt to keep some of their audience and let's be honest, there are definitely people on the Left who want to be told what to think, why to think it, and what to do with it.

But there aren't enough of them to keep the mainstream media afloat and they know it.

They are panicking dinosaurs on the brink of extinction https://t.co/TtSVTaCASw — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 13, 2024

Just not enough popcorn today.

=======================================================================

Related:

'BAD Episode of PUNKED'! Dude Just Goes OFF on Lemmings Buying Into Kamala Harris' JOY Campaign (Watch)

Hear That? It's the Sound of Media Slowly DYING. Elon Musk's Trump Interview Is the Beginning of the End

BAM! Yashar Ali Fact-Checks TF Out of Kamala HQ for Blatant Lie About Trump and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

LOOK On Dan Goldman's Face As Bret Baier Nukes Him for Saying Trump Won't Debate Kamala PRICELESS (Watch)

And Here We GO! Trump Responds to Harris Campaign's MELTDOWN About His Elon Musk Interview As Only HE Can

=======================================================================