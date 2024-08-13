LOOK On Dan Goldman's Face As Bret Baier Nukes Him for Saying Trump Won't Debate Kamala PRICELESS (Watch)

Stop! We Can Only Get So ... Excited! Kamala HQ Really STEPS In...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Is there any bigger waste of space in Congress than Rep. Dan Goldman? Ok, wait, we know AOC, Eric Swalwell, Jerry Nadler, and a bunch of others are really horrible BUT are they are horrible as this boil on the butt of humanity? Maybe we should stop trying to make it a contest and just admit they all suck.

Case in point Goldman's interview with Bret Baier where he claimed Trump is the one refusing to debate Kamala.

No, really.

We're not sure if he's really this stupid or hoped he'd just get away with it but either way ... it did not go well for him.

Watch:

Talk about your deer in headlights. 

Heh.

We suppose this could be a level of insanity.

Or this guy is just really dumb.

Could be both.

Our sentiments exactly.

See? We're not the only ones who think so.

So it's up to us to provide them with some self-awareness.

However painful that may be.

