LOOK On Dan Goldman's Face As Bret Baier Nukes Him for Saying Trump Won't Debate Kamala PRICELESS (Watch)

Is there any bigger waste of space in Congress than Rep. Dan Goldman? Ok, wait, we know AOC, Eric Swalwell, Jerry Nadler, and a bunch of others are really horrible BUT are they are horrible as this boil on the butt of humanity? Maybe we should stop trying to make it a contest and just admit they all suck.

Case in point Goldman's interview with Bret Baier where he claimed Trump is the one refusing to debate Kamala.

No, really.

We're not sure if he's really this stupid or hoped he'd just get away with it but either way ... it did not go well for him.

Watch:

😂😂😂



Trump agreed to THREE debates. It’s Kamala who has refused. @RepDanGoldman, this is just sad.



pic.twitter.com/MwxHKUf9gY — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 12, 2024

Talk about your deer in headlights.

Heh.

It is really interesting. Sure psychologists have studied people like this. They lie so adeptly and convincingly that they, themselves appear to believe them. Are they sociopaths? Insane?Lacking any sense of right and wrong or just shitbag politicians (combines the first two) — Shep Casey (@shep_casey) August 13, 2024

We suppose this could be a level of insanity.

Or this guy is just really dumb.

Could be both.

Our sentiments exactly.

Dumbest guy in DC😂 — 𝕏 Horton 𝕏 (@is_horton) August 12, 2024

See? We're not the only ones who think so.

These liars are completely without any self awareness. — 🇺🇲 El Chumbito 🇺🇲 (@elchumbito83) August 12, 2024

So it's up to us to provide them with some self-awareness.

However painful that may be.

