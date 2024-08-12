Van Jones Proves There IS Indeed Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking Twitter/X What Kamala CAN'T Do

It's been interesting watching the media work to make Kamala Harris into this joyful, beloved candidate when two weeks ago she was polling worse than the old man who couldn't remember if he was the president or not. We've always known our journo pals will do whatever it takes to help the Democrat running but it has been a truly shameless display of political knob-gobbling that we've never seen before.
The NY Times new poll— Adam Cohen | Lawyer. Activist. Advocate. #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) August 10, 2024
Come senators, congressmen
Please heed the call
Don't stand in the doorway
Don't block up the hall
For he that gets hurt
Will be he who has stalled
The battle outside ragin
Will soon shake your windows
And rattle your walls
For the times they are a-changin pic.twitter.com/fuyGQG2T5I
But Van Jones was INSPIRED to ask a really stupid question.
Week 1: Sews up nomination.— Van Jones (@VanJones68) August 11, 2024
Week 2: Electrifies America with her VP choice.
Week 3: Rebuilds the blue wall.
WHAT CAN’T KAMALA HARRIS DO?? https://t.co/sGDB8OGq0Z
Oh, we don't know ... get anyone to actually vote for her? Dude, she's received ZERO votes.
Answer questions, speak without a prompter, contain her laughter in inappropriate moments, secure the border, win a primary…shall I go on?— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 11, 2024
Win a primary?— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 11, 2024
Fix the border.— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 11, 2024
Post policies on her website.
Get a single delegate in any primary.
Take questions from the media.
Have a press conference.
Say anything that is not scripted.
Have original policy ideas, like no tax on tips.
Have a believable Southern accent.
Literally, NO ONE voted for this!! It’s all propaganda! pic.twitter.com/dVTAsmuoA8— Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) August 11, 2024
Forgetting the fact that this was all done by Democrat elites being rightfully terrified of an open convention & the news media giving her no scrutiny whatsoever, if she is REALLY remotely this great, why is their NO pressure on Biden to step aside and allow her to be POTUS now?!— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) August 11, 2024
-Make a coherent point— Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) August 11, 2024
-Be a good role model for women unless they’re rabidly pro-abortion
-Not come off as hyperpartisan, nasty woman
-Run an effective campaign without media, Hollywood, other ‘influencers’ on her side
-Talk to the media
-Work on what she’s actually assigned
An interview?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 11, 2024
