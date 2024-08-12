Pathetic Partisan Hack Jon Karl Tries to Spin Kamala Harris' Record As Border...
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on August 12, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Maybe our pals in Europe missed it but we stopped giving a single damn what many of them think over 200 years ago, especially when it comes to free speech. It's very telling the European Commission would send a threatening letter to Elon Musk threatening him on the day Donald Trump is scheduled to do a live interview on Twitter/X

These freakin' people.

In other words, this Theirry (who names their kid Theirry) wants to control what people around the world hear.

And they wonder why we bailed on them centuries ago.

*eye roll*

Elon Musk doesn't seem at all concerned about their cute little letter and in fact had just one word to say to them:

HA!

Seriously.

Gosh, where have we heard this before?

What he said.

We know we shouldn't use words like 'sissy' but man ... this guy is making it really hard.

Maybe worry about your own crappy country, guys.

Also, this was how Elon originally wanted to respond:

HAAAAAAA.

Aces, bro. Aces.

=======================================================================

