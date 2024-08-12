European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them

Maybe our pals in Europe missed it but we stopped giving a single damn what many of them think over 200 years ago, especially when it comes to free speech. It's very telling the European Commission would send a threatening letter to Elon Musk threatening him on the day Donald Trump is scheduled to do a live interview on Twitter/X

These freakin' people.

With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA



As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in 🇪🇺 in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk



📧⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P1IgxdPLzn — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) August 12, 2024

In other words, this Theirry (who names their kid Theirry) wants to control what people around the world hear.

And they wonder why we bailed on them centuries ago.

*eye roll*

Elon Musk doesn't seem at all concerned about their cute little letter and in fact had just one word to say to them:

Bonjour! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

HA!

The European Commission just sent a personal letter to @elonmusk ahead of his big interview with President @realDonaldTrump tonight threatening the platform's access in the EU if they say anything brainless Brussels bureaucrats don't like. pic.twitter.com/TLx3Q1StCw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2024as

Seriously.

Election interference from a foreign country. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2024

Gosh, where have we heard this before?

Keep your fascism in your own countries. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 12, 2024

What he said.

Brits when they watch “harmful content”: pic.twitter.com/nwozppnBVV — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 12, 2024

We know we shouldn't use words like 'sissy' but man ... this guy is making it really hard.

Stop meddling in our affairs, freaks — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 12, 2024

Maybe worry about your own crappy country, guys.

Also, this was how Elon originally wanted to respond:

To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible! https://t.co/jL0GDW5QUx pic.twitter.com/XhUxCSGFNP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

HAAAAAAA.

Aces, bro. Aces.

