'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the Honeymoon Is OVER (Watch)

As the media continues to pretend nothing is strange at all about Kamala Harris receiving the Democrat nomination for president even though we all know she was installed by the very people who kicked the old man Democrats voted for out of the race, Nancy Mace is not about to let Kamala forget WE all know.

Americans aren't as stupid as they'd like to think we are.

Granted, many of their voters will do and vote as they're told while thanking their party leaders for not making them think or choose for themselves but the rest of us, we know it's BS and quite frankly the opposite of democracy.

Mace went OFF. Watch:

The honeymoon period is about to be over. pic.twitter.com/Jizv07X07w — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 12, 2024s

The honeymoon period is about to be over.

Yup.

Even Democrats will have to accept she's just not qualified for this gig and in reality nobody can stand her. Oh sure, they've got the JOY messaging going on right now but it's empty, and there are plenty of Americans who are hurting in this economy that Kamala's administration is responsible for. They're going to start asking her about inflation NOW, the border NOW, and pushing her to explain why she didn't fix these things before. Not to mention we can all see her blatantly stealing ideas and policies from Republicans.

It's pathetic at best.

Corrupt and evil at worst.

Time to get to work, Republicans.

In a very big way. LFG !!! — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 12, 2024

Democrats are masochists. They see the horror of the last four years, and just want the pain to continue for another four years. — Phantom II (@Phantom2Phlyer) August 12, 2024

Her AI crowd is going to be very upset — NOFO MAGA (@NOFORepublican) August 12, 2024

*snickers*

You’re always probing. When will you get something done? — Fowler’s Water Bottle (@EnglandsKing) August 12, 2024

Excellent point. Who cares if they keep 'probing' things if nothing is ever done about any of it.?

Let's see what they can do BESIDES writing a strongly worded letter.

