European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has...
Babylon Bee Has a Kamala Harris Headline the MSM Refuses to Go With...
Dude. LOL-WAT! David Hogg Has NO Idea Just How BAD It Sounds to...
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between These TIME Mag Covers of Trump...
What a GIVER! David French VOWS to Continue 'Punching Himself in the Nuts'...
Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops...
Take the L, BRO! Brian Krassenstein Says Trump's Campaign Has 'Collapsed' So He...
Puh-LEEZE! Dem Assessments of the Harris Campaign Are Off-the-Charts Gaslighting
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Squirm As She Accidentally Admits Biden's Letters Don't Sound Like...
He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated...
Compare NY Post's Kamala Harris Cover to Propaganda Media Running With Latest Dem...
It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of...
Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a...
TIME Tries to 'Reintroduce' Kamala Harris, but We Already Know Who She Is

'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the Honeymoon Is OVER (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As the media continues to pretend nothing is strange at all about Kamala Harris receiving the Democrat nomination for president even though we all know she was installed by the very people who kicked the old man Democrats voted for out of the race, Nancy Mace is not about to let Kamala forget WE all know.

Advertisement

Americans aren't as stupid as they'd like to think we are.

Granted, many of their voters will do and vote as they're told while thanking their party leaders for not making them think or choose for themselves but the rest of us, we know it's BS and quite frankly the opposite of democracy.

Mace went OFF. Watch:

The honeymoon period is about to be over.

Yup.

Even Democrats will have to accept she's just not qualified for this gig and in reality nobody can stand her. Oh sure, they've got the JOY messaging going on right now but it's empty, and there are plenty of Americans who are hurting in this economy that Kamala's administration is responsible for. They're going to start asking her about inflation NOW, the border NOW, and pushing her to explain why she didn't fix these things before. Not to mention we can all see her blatantly stealing ideas and policies from Republicans.

It's pathetic at best.

Corrupt and evil at worst.

Time to get to work, Republicans.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

*snickers*

Excellent point. Who cares if they keep 'probing' things if nothing is ever done about any of it.?

Let's see what they can do BESIDES writing a strongly worded letter.

=======================================================================

Related:

Dude. LOL-WAT! David Hogg Has NO Idea Just How BAD It Sounds to Admit He 'Literally Dreams of Tim Walz'

What a GIVER! David French VOWS to Continue 'Punching Himself in the Nuts' to Save the Country

Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops and HERE Are the Best

Take the L, BRO! Brian Krassenstein Says Trump's Campaign Has 'Collapsed' So He Does ANOTHER Poll and LOL

He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated Back and Forth About ... Tampons

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS NANCY MACE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them
Sam J.
Babylon Bee Has a Kamala Harris Headline the MSM Refuses to Go With Because It's WAY Too Accurate
Doug P.
Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops and HERE Are the Best
Sam J.
He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated Back and Forth About ... Tampons
Sam J.
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between These TIME Mag Covers of Trump vs. Harris
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement