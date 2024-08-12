Mollie Hemingway DROPS Media Nob Asking If Kamala's Super AWESOME Short Campaign Should Be a New Model

Pathetic Partisan Hack Jon Karl Tries to Spin Kamala Harris' Record As Border...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on August 12, 2024
Twitchy

We don't know about you guys but if we have to read one more post from some dimwitted lawn-flamingo of a mouth-breathing media type pretending Kamala Harris has somehow done something MAGICAL and SPECTACULAR since the Democrats elites installed her without a single vote we may never stop throwing up. It's one thing to try and make excuses for what the Democrats have done (we get it, the media is the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party) BUT to pretend that she's somehow just so awesome and amazing she's accidentally doing something RAD that will change how campaigns are done?

No.

Hell no.

Case in point, Ben Smith:

See what we mean?

Mollie Hemingway seems as irritated as we are:

Heh.

In fact, very few people are all that impressed with Kamala's campaign OR Smith's post.

Ding ding ding.

Democrats have basically already done that.

She.

Hasn't.

Received.

A.

Single.

Vote.

Clueless, embarrassing, and cringe.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

