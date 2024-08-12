Mollie Hemingway DROPS Media Nob Asking If Kamala's Super AWESOME Short Campaign Should Be a New Model

We don't know about you guys but if we have to read one more post from some dimwitted lawn-flamingo of a mouth-breathing media type pretending Kamala Harris has somehow done something MAGICAL and SPECTACULAR since the Democrats elites installed her without a single vote we may never stop throwing up. It's one thing to try and make excuses for what the Democrats have done (we get it, the media is the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party) BUT to pretend that she's somehow just so awesome and amazing she's accidentally doing something RAD that will change how campaigns are done?

No.

Hell no.

Case in point, Ben Smith:

Did Kamala accidentally stumble into a new model for a very short campaign? What if the a party pushed all the primaries into the weeks before the convention? The long American campaigns have a real downside. — Ben Smith (@semaforben) August 12, 2024

See what we mean?

Mollie Hemingway seems as irritated as we are:

If by “Kamala” you mean the media-enabled regime that is destroying the country through propaganda and lies, possibly. https://t.co/XOVoG5JXHi — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 12, 2024a

Heh.

In fact, very few people are all that impressed with Kamala's campaign OR Smith's post.

Yes,



It's called never being accountable for any positions past or present and having the media carry all your water for you.



You're such an embarrassment to actual journalism. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 12, 2024

this only works if the media is actively campaigning for you too — Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) August 12, 2024

Ding ding ding.

What if we just removed voters from the equation entirely?! Think of the efficiency! — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2024

Democrats have basically already done that.

"Guys, new election strategy just dropped. You hold a soft coup on your old boss after he was exposed for being mentally incompetent, but you do it so close to an election no one can really cant be exposed or vetted, then you get legacy media to cover for your own incompetence.… — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) August 12, 2024

Tell us more about Kamala being in a primary, when was it, who'd she run against?



You absolute lawn flamingo! — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) August 12, 2024

She.

Hasn't.

Received.

A.

Single.

Vote.

Geez, you never cease to outdo yourself with the cringe. pic.twitter.com/sUORt49EgQ — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) August 12, 2024

It works great if you don’t have to answer any pesky policy questions and the media fangirl you. Sure!



I kinda like to see candidates hash out issues in front of voters and tough journalist questioning, and then choose their candidate.



🤦🏼‍♀️ this is a clueless and embarrassing… — Amy (@SunshineDays35) August 12, 2024

Clueless, embarrassing, and cringe.

