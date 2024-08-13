Stop! We Can Only Get So ... Excited! Kamala HQ Really STEPS In It Whining About Trump Closing Dept of Ed

Awwww, there's nothing quite like watching the Kamala HQ account flail around trying to do something, anything with the Elon Musk/Trump interview to help Kam-Kam Cackles and fail at it, miserably.

Did they REALLY think people would be upset with Trump for saying he'd shut down the Department of Education? You know, the agency that is actively failing millions of American children across the country because it cares more about pandering to unions and making sure boys have tampons in their bathrooms. What far too many Americans fail to realize is we didn't always have a federal agency over our public schools.

And we shouldn't now.

But hey, nice try Biden intern turned Kamala intern.

Trump: I want to close the Department of Education pic.twitter.com/BoJssKMh7U — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

STOP! We can only get so ... excited.

Ahem.

Name an education metric that has improved since the Federal Department of Education was established. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 13, 2024

They can't.

Exactly!! Since the Department of Education was created we’ve gone from #1 to #27. I know merit and actual intelligence doesn’t mean anything to liberals but any agency with a record like that needs to go.



Oh and math isn’t racist morons. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 13, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Neither is being organized or on time or taking hard tests but still.

Thank you. That's why we're voting for him. The more power the states have, the more power the people have. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 13, 2024

And boom.

I'm already voting for him you don't need to sell me on it, @KamalaHQ. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 13, 2024

Same, bro. Same.

Closing the Department of Education and sending the money to each state would be amazing. One of the best things we could do to improve our education system in America. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 13, 2024

So let's all vote Trump and MAKE IT HAPPEN.

