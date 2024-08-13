Stop! We Can Only Get So ... Excited! Kamala HQ Really STEPS In It Whining About Trump Closing Dept of Ed

LOOK On Dan Goldman's Face As Bret Baier Nukes Him for Saying Trump...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on August 13, 2024
Twitter/Meme

Awwww, there's nothing quite like watching the Kamala HQ account flail around trying to do something, anything with the Elon Musk/Trump interview to help Kam-Kam Cackles and fail at it, miserably.

Did they REALLY think people would be upset with Trump for saying he'd shut down the Department of Education? You know, the agency that is actively failing millions of American children across the country because it cares more about pandering to unions and making sure boys have tampons in their bathrooms. What far too many Americans fail to realize is we didn't always have a federal agency over our public schools.

And we shouldn't now.

But hey, nice try Biden intern turned Kamala intern.

STOP! We can only get so ... excited.

Ahem.

They can't.

Not even a little bit.

Neither is being organized or on time or taking hard tests but still.

And boom.

Same, bro. Same.

So let's all vote Trump and MAKE IT HAPPEN.

