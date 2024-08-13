BAHAHA! Harris Campaign's Email on Elon Musk/Trump X Interview Sounds DELICIOUSLY Panicked (Screenshot)

Democrats love the mainstream media because they basically own them. They do and they know they do. Heck, if they didn't there is no way Democrat elites could have successfully booted Biden out of the race, replaced him with an imbecile nobody voted for, and then magically have a bunch of lemmings believing that she's this JOYFUL candidate that will somehow save us ... from her own administration.

Yeah, it's impressively dumb when you look at it like that but we are dealing with the machine.

So it's no surprise they do NOT want X to be any sort of resource for Trump.

They can't control what he says, they can't edit things conveniently - in other words, X is their worst nightmare and the Kamala Harris campaign already sounds nervous about it.

Ya' love to see it.

So tough. So WHINY.

Oh, and that snotty dig about Twitter? Hey, we've had a hard time not calling it Twitter (we're TWITCHY!) but if Kam-Kam thinks that's a dig we'll start calling it X as well.

What a childish, smug, and not at all joyful thing to say.

That solves it... I'm calling it X from now on



Plus, EVERY SINGLE PLATFORM IS PURCHASED, Team Kamala. If Dems purchase a newspaper, is it then their purchased platform? Hmmmm https://t.co/VP0esG8WOV — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 13, 2024

Same girl, same.

I'd love to donate but I'm still sending my Kamala $$ to her Antifa buddies. pic.twitter.com/Q2GCDVKmes — galen (@galenarq) August 13, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did there.

The need the "resources to combat their lies".



LOLOLOLhttps://t.co/Bf94TKSD8l — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) August 13, 2024

You'd think Biden's war chest THAT SHE HAS STOLEN would be enough. Huh.

Elon wants to interview Kamala too. Why won't she accept? — Anton Wahlman (@antonwahlman) August 13, 2024

Because she's not doing ANY interviews ... wonder why.

OH OH, we know.

*CACKLE CACKLE*

