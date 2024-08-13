BAHAHA! Harris Campaign's Email on Elon Musk/Trump X Interview Sounds DELICIOUSLY Panicked (Screenshot)

Oh, Just Give It Up Already: The Hill Claims Neither Tim Walz Nor...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Democrats love the mainstream media because they basically own them. They do and they know they do. Heck, if they didn't there is no way Democrat elites could have successfully booted Biden out of the race, replaced him with an imbecile nobody voted for, and then magically have a bunch of lemmings believing that she's this JOYFUL candidate that will somehow save us ... from her own administration.

Yeah, it's impressively dumb when you look at it like that but we are dealing with the machine.

So it's no surprise they do NOT want X to be any sort of resource for Trump.

They can't control what he says, they can't edit things conveniently - in other words, X is their worst nightmare and the Kamala Harris campaign already sounds nervous about it.

Ya' love to see it.

So tough. So WHINY.

Oh, and that snotty dig about Twitter? Hey, we've had a hard time not calling it Twitter (we're TWITCHY!) but if Kam-Kam thinks that's a dig we'll start calling it X as well.

What a childish, smug, and not at all joyful thing to say.

Same girl, same.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did there.

You'd think Biden's war chest THAT SHE HAS STOLEN would be enough. Huh.

LET'S GOOOOO! Elon Musk Wants to Help Donald Trump Cut Government Spending and Waste
Grateful Calvin
Because she's not doing ANY interviews ... wonder why.

OH OH, we know.

*CACKLE CACKLE*

