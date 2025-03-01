VIP
Victor Davis Hanson Says Zelenskyy Expected a 'Clueless Moneybags Biden waxen effigy'
Return to Sender: Judicial Watch Reports USPS Lost an Eye-Watering $9.5 BILLION in...
AOC Says This Guy Elon Musk is a Leech on Society
Honey, You are Ruining it for ALL Women! MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Refreshes...
Schadenfreude Alert: As Its Economy Falters, Germany Eyes Return to Russian Natural Gas...
Angry Liberal Women in Vermont Strike a Blow Against Putin By Protesting JD...
Canadian Says Americans Are Too Ignorant to Know They’re Universally Despised, Locks Repli...
Like a Bad Burrito Andrew Cuomo Returns to New York Politics, Announces He's...
VIP
Send in the Beclowns: Five Ex-SecDefs Embarrass Selves in Latest NeverTrump Stunt
Let the Lefty Meltdowns Begin! House Republicans Plan to Remove 'Black Lives Matter...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Considers Elon Musk One of the Dumbest People on Earth
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings...
Will Stancil: Elon Musk Absolutely Regards Black People as Less Than Human
Donald Trump Goes to Bat for Late Pete Rose, Will Issue Pardon and...

Yashar Ali Compiled Huge List of European Leaders Backing Zelenskyy

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Twitchy reported earlier, after the disaster of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Zelenskyy he has the full backing of the United Kingdon and signed a new loan to support Ukraine's war effort for "as long as it is needed." Starmer will be dead of old age before then.

Advertisement

To show that the world is disgusted with America and Trump and united behind Zelenskyy, Yashar Ali put together a huge collage of supportive posts from heads of state and foreign ministers from all over Europe and Canada.

Coordinated, you say? Well, it's true that plenty of gray-checks posted the exact same thing.

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Zelenskyy replied to each and every one of these posts with "Thank you for your support."

It looks more like a coordinated shaming of Trump than an actual pledge to send billions in aid.

A thank you for the $200 billion would have been nice.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP UKRAINE UNITED STATES VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Canadian Says Americans Are Too Ignorant to Know They’re Universally Despised, Locks Replies
Brett T.
Victor Davis Hanson Says Zelenskyy Expected a 'Clueless Moneybags Biden waxen effigy'
Brett T.
Honey, You are Ruining it for ALL Women! MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Refreshes Women Leaders Stereotype
Chad Felix Greene
Schadenfreude Alert: As Its Economy Falters, Germany Eyes Return to Russian Natural Gas (As Trump Said)
Amy Curtis
AOC Says This Guy Elon Musk is a Leech on Society
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts Eric V.
Advertisement