Yashar Ali Compiled Huge List of European Leaders Backing Zelenskyy

As Twitchy reported earlier, after the disaster of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Zelenskyy he has the full backing of the United Kingdon and signed a new loan to support Ukraine's war effort for "as long as it is needed." Starmer will be dead of old age before then.

To show that the world is disgusted with America and Trump and united behind Zelenskyy, Yashar Ali put together a huge collage of supportive posts from heads of state and foreign ministers from all over Europe and Canada.

In an extraordinary display of public support, heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers from all over Europe and Canada are posting in support of Ukraine in response to the Oval Office meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance. pic.twitter.com/Om4V28hgo5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 28, 2025

Coordinated bullshit. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 1, 2025

This is so extraordinary and not at all a coordinated PR offensive against Trump and America. Not at all! — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) March 1, 2025

Coordinated, you say? Well, it's true that plenty of gray-checks posted the exact same thing.

Who writes the script? pic.twitter.com/pLKLAHLGFo — Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy) March 1, 2025

Copy. Paste. Repeat.



This is the globalist script in action, word-for-word, like a bad AI-generated propaganda loop.



It’s all empty platitudes from the same elite puppets who don’t actually care about Ukraine, just their own power and pockets. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) March 1, 2025

Tweeting support for Ukraine ... so brave! — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) March 1, 2025

Talk is cheap. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 1, 2025

We should shamefully withdraw from NATO to work on ourselves.



Sorry Europe. Maybe later we’ll do better. Good luck!! — Maxwell Paddock (@MaxwellPaddock1) February 28, 2025

Great! All of those leaders can fund Ukraine and send their sons to war. — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 1, 2025

Yes, extraordinary! Europe really cares about Ukraine. Hence we Americans should feel reassured in letting Europe take care of their security and that of Ukraine from now on. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 1, 2025

Social media support. Incredible!! 😂😂😂 — Miss B Converted (@BreeSolstad) March 1, 2025

Let’s see if this translates to material and financial support or if it’s reactionary grandstanding. Hoping for the former myself. — Thomas de Vries (@ChasseurTitres) March 1, 2025

Good. Let them open their wallets. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 28, 2025

Supporting how? Going to send $350 billion to him? Send your troops to Ukraine? Send military weapons and supplies? Free starlink? Or just say "we support you, Ukraine"? — ultramaga (@KarlBorrelli1) March 1, 2025

That’s amazing, they can pick up the tab — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) February 28, 2025

Good! Then, I am sure they won’t mind forking over billions to @ZelenskyyUa for a war Ukraine can’t win. Perhaps they can send their citizens to the frontline. — LindaRN (@LindaG_RN) March 1, 2025

This is the most deranged crisis PR strategy I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/V9s6E4i6T1 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) February 28, 2025

Zelenskyy replied to each and every one of these posts with "Thank you for your support."

It looks more like a coordinated shaming of Trump than an actual pledge to send billions in aid.

A thank you for the $200 billion would have been nice.

***