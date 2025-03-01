Donald Trump Goes to Bat for Late Pete Rose, Will Issue Pardon and...
After Alienating Trump Administration, Zelenskyy Has 'Full Backing' (and a Loan) From the U.K. (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We've told you a lot about the breakdown in relations between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the U.S. over the last 24 hours. In summation, this writer will point you to what Scott Jennings said on the issue: Zelenskyy failed to be diplomatic.

Lots of world leaders voiced support for Ukraine after the contentious White House meeting and now U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer says his country has Ukraine's back, including in the form of a loan:

Good luck with that. 

Remember that Biden and Zelenskyy were in talks to set up funding for a decade.

THIS.

So done.

This war will never end.

Some of our money was a loan, too, and Zelenskyy has said it was a grant and they won't repay it.

Zero reason to believe he won't pull the same thing with the U.K.

We're fine with this.

Can't without elections.

It will turn out President Donald Trump is right about this, too. Just give it time.

Tags: RUSSIA U.K. UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

