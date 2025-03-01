After Alienating Trump Administration, Zelenskyy Has 'Full Backing' (and a Loan) From the U.K. (WATCH)

We've told you a lot about the breakdown in relations between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the U.S. over the last 24 hours. In summation, this writer will point you to what Scott Jennings said on the issue: Zelenskyy failed to be diplomatic.

Lots of world leaders voiced support for Ukraine after the contentious White House meeting and now U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer says his country has Ukraine's back, including in the form of a loan:

Prime Minister Keir Starmer just told Ukrainian President Zelensky he has "the full backing" of the U.K.



Then he signed a new loan to support Ukraine's war effort for "as long as it is needed."



These people truly want a Forever War.



How many more people have to die in their… pic.twitter.com/rePW96dGZC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 1, 2025

Good luck with that.

Remember that Biden and Zelenskyy were in talks to set up funding for a decade.

This isn't an in-group, out-group thing. This is being opposed to a war because it is a frozen conflict and escalating it can cost millions of lives.



You don't have to believe in "good guys" and "bad guys." There are often just bad guys and worse guys.



This isn't television. It… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 1, 2025

THIS.

All loans from Europe that the tiny grifter will never ever pay back and the world expects us to just continue handing out billions in grants. Hell no. We are so freaking done with this bulls**t.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 1, 2025

So done.

Keir Starmer is out of touch with the British people, forever wars are a disaster



We need to focus on our own country's problems, not get entangled in endless conflicts abroad



Stop funding Ukraine, it's time for peace and diplomacy, not more bloodshed and debt — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 1, 2025

This war will never end.

I love how all of the European money is loans while they expect America to just give them the money... — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) March 1, 2025

Some of our money was a loan, too, and Zelenskyy has said it was a grant and they won't repay it.

Zero reason to believe he won't pull the same thing with the U.K.

Good. The UK can fund the Ukraine war. https://t.co/3ZJbLRztLS — Arlene Conaway (@ArleneCona74591) March 1, 2025

We're fine with this.

This war is pure evil. I’m disgusted by all U.S. politicians posting how much they support Zelensky’s rejection of peace. It is now up to the Ukrainian people to oust Zelensky from office. https://t.co/caOG3UE5s6 — Phyllis Duzenack (@PDBean55) March 1, 2025

Can't without elections.

Meanwhile in DC literally Hitler is pursuing peace while Britain throws hundreds of millions of euros into the fires of war. https://t.co/aakOBRxd6z — Haz (@Michael_Haz) March 1, 2025

It will turn out President Donald Trump is right about this, too. Just give it time.