Forever War: Ukraine, US in Talks to Fix Levels of Support for Next TEN YEARS

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We just spent tens of billions of dollars in Ukraine. Again. With lots of pork covered by our tax dollars, naturally. But despite sending $95 billion less than two weeks ago, it looks like more of our money is on its way. Possibly for the next decade.

No, really.

Tying the hands of the next two administrations is just the *chef's kiss*, too.

'Trump-proof' -- well, given Biden's, and the Senate Democrats, disregard for law, Trump can just undo it. They'll try to impeach him for it, but still.

We remember when the Left was against war.

Guess that changed.

Insane is putting it mildly.

We are broke.

If the economy were better, if the border was secure, we could have a discussion about the aid we send. Instead, we just keep shoveling good money after bad and get nothing for it. Ukraine isn't even winning despite years and billions of dollars of U.S. support.

You're more optimistic than we are.

We're not sure, either, but the fact they're even trying this is unbelievably maddening.

Can you stop it? Can anyone?

That's one way to look at it, for sure.

Can we please stop pretending the Democrats care about democracy?

They don't.

That's been evident for a long time.

Might as well at this point.

No one stands up for the American taxpayer. No. One.

One. Trillion.

Look at the bright side: this funding will get cut off when we go bankrupt, we suppose.

