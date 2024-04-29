Forever War: Ukraine, US in Talks to Fix Levels of Support for Next TEN YEARS

We just spent tens of billions of dollars in Ukraine. Again. With lots of pork covered by our tax dollars, naturally. But despite sending $95 billion less than two weeks ago, it looks like more of our money is on its way. Possibly for the next decade.

Advertisement

No, really.

Zelensky announces that Ukraine is working on a security agreement with the U.S. that will fix levels of support for the next 10 years. The $61 billion was just the beginning. The next two U.S. presidents won’t be able to switch it off. pic.twitter.com/q1RWCxf93m — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 28, 2024

Tying the hands of the next two administrations is just the *chef's kiss*, too.

Reminder: Earlier this month, Politico reported that NATO allies were working to “Trump-proof” weapons for Ukraine. https://t.co/qCcVqfcSEF — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 28, 2024

'Trump-proof' -- well, given Biden's, and the Senate Democrats, disregard for law, Trump can just undo it. They'll try to impeach him for it, but still.

Reminder: last year I wrote about how the administration’s goal was to turn Ukraine into a Forever War. https://t.co/pPzCQpBnyW — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 28, 2024

We remember when the Left was against war.

Guess that changed.

This is insane. The forever war. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2024

Insane is putting it mildly.

We are broke.

We've already sent them way too much aid. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 28, 2024

If the economy were better, if the border was secure, we could have a discussion about the aid we send. Instead, we just keep shoveling good money after bad and get nothing for it. Ukraine isn't even winning despite years and billions of dollars of U.S. support.

Want to bet? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 29, 2024

You're more optimistic than we are.

This confirms that the West don’t have an exit strategy to this debacle and intend to keep using Ukraine as a laundry mat, but I don’t see how they can prevent future administrations from stopping it. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 28, 2024

We're not sure, either, but the fact they're even trying this is unbelievably maddening.

Over



My



Dead



Body https://t.co/Tmnuljx8zp — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 28, 2024

Can you stop it? Can anyone?

Not something the establishment would be doing if they were confident in Biden's prospects of "fortifying" his way to another term.



Interesting. https://t.co/xMNDTotnc3 — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) April 29, 2024

That's one way to look at it, for sure.

Outrageous. This isn’t how representative government is supposed to work.



Talk about undermining democracy…..



Empower the diplomats to find a solution. https://t.co/ASyOAhEP1J — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 29, 2024

Can we please stop pretending the Democrats care about democracy?

They don't.

That's been evident for a long time.

Hey guys! We just annexed Ukraine! https://t.co/P1WQfWhxhV — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

Might as well at this point.

Americans should hire lobbyists to beg Zelenskyy to use their tax dollars wisely, because Congress sure doesn’t. https://t.co/Ea6FWBrwiX — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 29, 2024

No one stands up for the American taxpayer. No. One.

Biden is working on a 10 year deal to send Ukraine $1 trillion in military aid and $500 billion in reconstruction loan guarantees - this would prevent the next two presidents from cutting off aid. https://t.co/Vltkbbl4zR pic.twitter.com/psUncnERCU — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

One. Trillion.

Look at the bright side: this funding will get cut off when we go bankrupt, we suppose.