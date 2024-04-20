Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and They Were NOT U.S. Flags)

SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on April 20, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

This afternoon the House of Representatives voted to approve another round of foreign aid amounting to nearly $100 billion

The House is pushing swiftly through a series of votes in a rare Saturday session to approve $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, Democrats and Republicans joining together after a grueling monthslong fight over renewed American support for repelling Russia's invasion.

With overwhelming support, the House approved the Ukraine portion, a $61 billion aid package, in a strong showing of American backing as lawmakers race to deliver a fresh round of U.S. support to the war-torn ally. Some lawmakers cheered, waiving blue-and-yellow flags of Ukraine.

As the story said, the flags were waving on the House floor -- except they weren't U.S. flags: 

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul hammered the government's "priorities" while the U.S. border remains porous and the nation is $35 trillion in debt and going up a trillion every hundred days: 

"America last priorities" are on display again:

Simply amazing.

That's almost a certainty.

Meanwhile...

All is well!

