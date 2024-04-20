Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and They Were NOT U.S. Flags)

This afternoon the House of Representatives voted to approve another round of foreign aid amounting to nearly $100 billion:

The House is pushing swiftly through a series of votes in a rare Saturday session to approve for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, Democrats and Republicans joining together after a grueling monthslong fight over renewed American support for repelling Russia's invasion. With overwhelming support, the House approved the Ukraine portion, a $61 billion aid package, in a strong showing of American backing as lawmakers race to deliver a fresh round of U.S. support to the war-torn ally. Some lawmakers cheered, waiving blue-and-yellow flags of Ukraine.

Advertisement

As the story said, the flags were waving on the House floor -- except they weren't U.S. flags:

As the Ukraine bill is about to come to a vote in House, Ukrainian flags are being handed out en masse on the Democratic side of the chamber with many members holding them — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 20, 2024

Democrats are waving Ukraine flags on the House floor while the vote on giving them billions more tax dollars is ongoing

pic.twitter.com/0b6E55by0S — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 20, 2024

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul hammered the government's "priorities" while the U.S. border remains porous and the nation is $35 trillion in debt and going up a trillion every hundred days:

Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout “UKRAINE! UKRIANE!”while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours. pic.twitter.com/BGbUlDS7vG — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 20, 2024

"America last priorities" are on display again:

The House isn’t even trying to hide their Ukraine 1st America last priorities… https://t.co/4E3wRkXL7C — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 20, 2024

Simply amazing.

And in another 2.5 months Ukraine will have made zero progress and be asking for more — Purrplexed (@Purrplexion) April 20, 2024

That's almost a certainty.

Meanwhile...

NEW: Border numbers continue to rise. Per CBP sources, there were just over 7,000 encounters at the southern border yesterday, following two days in a row of approx. 6,500, when prior weeks had been mostly in the 4,000s & 5,000s.

First 7,000 day I can recall since early March. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 20, 2024

All is well!