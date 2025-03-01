Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on the One of Diplomacy

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had one job Friday. He blew it while disrespecting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on live television. Scott Jennings lays out how everything should have gone.

"All he had to do was walk in and say, thank you. I'm really grateful to be here. We want to be partners with the United States. We're grateful for your leadership. Where's the papers and what are we having for lunch? That's all he had to do."



Scott Jennings is always right. pic.twitter.com/nXqabMMXme — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 1, 2025

So simple…any disagreements could have been handled behind closed doors. — Justin (@softcoda) March 1, 2025

This was essentially a signing ceremony that Zelenskyy mistook for a negotiation. Even if there were disagreements, they shouldn’t have been aired in the open.

“Trump, and their teams need to hash it out behind closed doors,” I believe that was the plan. Zelenskyy has other ideas.



You can’t disrespect the President of the United States in his home and expect to get a deal done. — Matthew Six34 (@MatthewSix34) March 1, 2025

Correct, Z went off script and tried to embarrass the US into doing more when he was there to sign the already negotiated deal. That was a signing ceremony, not a negiation. — Gnaritas (@GnaritasOne) March 1, 2025

He still hasn't figured out it's not his choice; that's the problem, it's not intellectually capable of leading. — Gnaritas (@GnaritasOne) March 1, 2025

In a nutshell. Z gambled and lost big time. — Rays Of New Dawn (@RaysOfNewDawn1) March 1, 2025

Commenters say Zelenskyy got the Trump White House confused with the Biden one.

Zelensky did misread the room. He came in with a sense of entitlement like he did during the Biden administration. There has been a cultural shift in America and Zelensky walked into a hornet's nest. — Jill McGowan (@Arizona4RFKJR) March 1, 2025

He went to breakfast with Democrats. They blew a bunch of hot air in his ear. He went in there with his big ass head, thinking he was gonna tell Trump that he’s gonna give him security and money, and Trump showed him who his daddy was. — Beltran (@13beltran13) March 1, 2025

Walk in. Sit down. Say thank you. And sign the deal. It was that easy — Noel Roberts (@noelxroberts) March 1, 2025

This wasn't hard, but now things are hard. — Will Ford (@Will_Ford76) March 1, 2025

Zelenskyy could have flown home a hero if he had only listened to reason instead of listening to Democrats and European leaders. The easy solution is now off the table.