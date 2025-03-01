Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Break...
Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on the One of Diplomacy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:35 AM on March 01, 2025
Twitchy

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had one job Friday. He blew it while disrespecting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on live television. Scott Jennings lays out how everything should have gone.

Have a look. (WATCH)

This was essentially a signing ceremony that Zelenskyy mistook for a negotiation. Even if there were disagreements, they shouldn’t have been aired in the open.

Commenters say Zelenskyy got the Trump White House confused with the Biden one.

Zelenskyy could have flown home a hero if he had only listened to reason instead of listening to Democrats and European leaders. The easy solution is now off the table.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VICE PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN WHITE HOUSE

