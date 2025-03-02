NSA Michael Waltz Says Zelenskyy Expected a Blank Check but Got a Reality...
James Carville Blames Trump’s Oval Office Throw Down with Zelenskyy on a Sexually Transmitted Disease

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:02 AM on March 02, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Democrat advisor James Carville is blaming President Donald Trump’s argument with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on an STD. He says Trump has been driven mad by Syphilis. Carville is so silly. Everyone knows the last person susceptible to getting a sexually transmitted disease in the Oval Office was his old boss, President Bill Clinton.

Here’s more. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Carville’s takes are so bad commenters can’t help but laugh. The guy can’t even zip up his pants before going in front of a camera.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Commenters say Carville may be stricken with an STD as well based on his demeanor.

Phone home? Well, phoning in a lot of interviews from home.

We’ve noticed that Carville is wrong a lot. Commenters are saying the same thing.

This article should be enough for him to never be paid for his opinion ever again. It’s obvious who’s really in the grip of madness.

