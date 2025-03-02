James Carville Blames Trump’s Oval Office Throw Down with Zelenskyy on a Sexually Transmitted Disease

Democrat advisor James Carville is blaming President Donald Trump’s argument with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on an STD. He says Trump has been driven mad by Syphilis. Carville is so silly. Everyone knows the last person susceptible to getting a sexually transmitted disease in the Oval Office was his old boss, President Bill Clinton.
Here’s more. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
James Carville says he thinks Trump has Syphilis because of his argument with Zelensky in the Oval Office.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025
“It could be a combination of being a fat slob… we should revisit the possibility of a Syphilis diagnosis.”
Lmao. This man is completely broken.pic.twitter.com/NpmcWvdIfx
Carville’s takes are so bad commenters can’t help but laugh. The guy can’t even zip up his pants before going in front of a camera.
Check this out. (WATCH)
At least President Trump knows how to zip up his fly.pic.twitter.com/15rjURaOra— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2025
It’s his microphone holder.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025
He just forgot to use it.
He’s a skull with vocal chords.— 🇺🇸Joe’s Watch🇺🇸 (He/Haw) (@PaTroll21) March 2, 2025
This emaciated corpse should not be casting aspersions about his opposition suffering from syphilis…— John Moody (@JohnRobtMoody) March 2, 2025
Physical symptoms are not masked well by accusing one’s opponent of suffering what ails oneself…
Commenters say Carville may be stricken with an STD as well based on his demeanor.
Imagine looking like this and speculating about someone’s appearance. Dude looks like Tom Hanks in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/gR33EBNYFx— Mickey Holler (@MickeyHoller) March 2, 2025
Recommended
He looks like that worm lady from SpongeBob. pic.twitter.com/O4IdHnPVr9— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025
Same energy pic.twitter.com/mVP7cko23C— BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) March 2, 2025
He looks like ET— GeroDoc (@doc_gero) March 2, 2025
Phone home? Well, phoning in a lot of interviews from home.
We’ve noticed that Carville is wrong a lot. Commenters are saying the same thing.
Is Carville ever right about anything?— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 2, 2025
Not this century.— Solon (@Solon_Prime) March 2, 2025
Oh. pic.twitter.com/cswBbxggZ4— Sean Nienow (@SNienow) March 2, 2025
This article should be enough for him to never be paid for his opinion ever again. It’s obvious who’s really in the grip of madness.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member