James Carville Blames Trump’s Oval Office Throw Down with Zelenskyy on a Sexually Transmitted Disease

Democrat advisor James Carville is blaming President Donald Trump’s argument with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on an STD. He says Trump has been driven mad by Syphilis. Carville is so silly. Everyone knows the last person susceptible to getting a sexually transmitted disease in the Oval Office was his old boss, President Bill Clinton.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

James Carville says he thinks Trump has Syphilis because of his argument with Zelensky in the Oval Office.



“It could be a combination of being a fat slob… we should revisit the possibility of a Syphilis diagnosis.”



Lmao. This man is completely broken.pic.twitter.com/NpmcWvdIfx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025

Carville’s takes are so bad commenters can’t help but laugh. The guy can’t even zip up his pants before going in front of a camera.

Check this out. (WATCH)

At least President Trump knows how to zip up his fly.pic.twitter.com/15rjURaOra — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2025

It’s his microphone holder.



He just forgot to use it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025

He’s a skull with vocal chords. — 🇺🇸Joe’s Watch🇺🇸 (He/Haw) (@PaTroll21) March 2, 2025

This emaciated corpse should not be casting aspersions about his opposition suffering from syphilis…

Physical symptoms are not masked well by accusing one’s opponent of suffering what ails oneself… — John Moody (@JohnRobtMoody) March 2, 2025

Commenters say Carville may be stricken with an STD as well based on his demeanor.

Imagine looking like this and speculating about someone’s appearance. Dude looks like Tom Hanks in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/gR33EBNYFx — Mickey Holler (@MickeyHoller) March 2, 2025

He looks like that worm lady from SpongeBob. pic.twitter.com/O4IdHnPVr9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025

He looks like ET — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) March 2, 2025

Phone home? Well, phoning in a lot of interviews from home.

We’ve noticed that Carville is wrong a lot. Commenters are saying the same thing.

Is Carville ever right about anything? — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 2, 2025

Not this century. — Solon (@Solon_Prime) March 2, 2025

This article should be enough for him to never be paid for his opinion ever again. It’s obvious who’s really in the grip of madness.