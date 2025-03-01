Canadian Says Americans Are Too Ignorant to Know They’re Universally Despised, Locks Replies

The whole world is angry at the United States for not handing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenzkyy a blank check Friday, but Canadians have been fuming for longer than that. It seems they don't appreciate the trolling from President Donald Trump when he calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the governor of our 51st state. Insert "That's not funny" GIF here.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Canada is taking a stand against the United States by renaming the espresso drink from "Americano" to "Canadiano."

To be fair, we haven't been that impressed with Canada ever since Trudeau evoked warpowers against truckers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and froze their bank accounts.

Thanks to Canadian Stuart Greene, we now know that not only is the United States "universally despised" but its people are too ignorant to realize it. We wish the millions of illegal immigrants who crossed our border in the last four years had despised the U.S. and migrated to Canada instead.

And this is why Americans are universally despised, but they’re too ignorant to realize it. https://t.co/TNAzIajMGs pic.twitter.com/Lmu9ORJj1i — Stewart Green 🇨🇦 (@StewartGreen81) March 1, 2025

Of course, he locked down replies.

Okay, you're proving my point - I've stated for decades that the only thing most of the world loves about the US is our USD.

Now they can hate us for free. https://t.co/XAtja1UsjT pic.twitter.com/GA6FVzOk7m — 🇮🇱Gin & Tonic (Ginnie) (@GinAndTonic1965) March 1, 2025

We're so despised yet no one is capable of managing apparently any aspect of humanity without our money. https://t.co/T79AhXZxcj — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 1, 2025

We don't even think about you https://t.co/C9iwCHohF3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 1, 2025

It's not that we do or don't realize it.



It's that we literally don't give a fuck what the rest of the world thinks of us. https://t.co/41PpLBw4wo — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) March 1, 2025

I love the concept that we care. https://t.co/PE8o236eNk pic.twitter.com/kvKL8satUu — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) March 1, 2025

If we are so despised we should stop trying to pay these nations to like us.

It’s clearly not working. https://t.co/X5gP0DNjOI — June (@junebotprolly) March 1, 2025

As a former Canadian I can tell you that they spend an inordinate amount of time trying to prove to themselves they are better than their southern neighbors. They know we don’t care and it makes it even more outrageous to them. We don’t care. Keep whining. https://t.co/4q5CK0nM0h — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 1, 2025

It's not that we don't realize how you feel.



It's just that your feelings aren't worth us caring about. https://t.co/lbubio0VQs — Chesty (@ChestyPullerGst) March 1, 2025

We're universally despised but we're the only option for the world's refugee population.



No one can manage any aid programs, humanitarian needs, energy production, protect their own country, stop any wars or provide education, medicine or LGBTQ hairstyle guides without us... https://t.co/T79AhXZxcj — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 1, 2025

Good point.

Here's another Canadian, but this one wasn't afraid of replies:

Americans:



Time for some truth.



We always thought you were kind of arrogant but tolerated you because at least you were civil.



Those days are over and you have Trump to blame. You are soon to be the most hated country on the planet and that's saying something. — Roddy 🇨🇦 (@RodKahx) February 28, 2025

You tolerated us? We're glad your military didn't annex us and make us the 11th province.

So what happens now that you no longer tolerate us? Absolutely nothing. — The Fat Electrician (@Fat_Electrician) March 1, 2025

Tolerated us?



lol… what else would you have done?



Fend for yourselves????? — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) March 1, 2025

We don’t think about you at all. — Steven Ellison 🎗️ (@SEllisonJ) February 28, 2025

America has always been loathed by other countries but now we can stop paying for them.



Including yours. — Anahira (@TexasMaori) March 1, 2025

Guess we will cry about it while being the most protected, richest, and powerful nation ever. — Ashley Sinclair (@AshleySinclair0) March 1, 2025

It's true … we honestly don't think about Canada.

After 9/11, someone asked what Al Qaeda terrorists would bomb in Canada that was equal to the World Trade Center. The CN Tower? A Tim Horton's?

***