Canadian Says Americans Are Too Ignorant to Know They’re Universally Despised, Locks Replies

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 01, 2025
Twitchy

The whole world is angry at the United States for not handing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenzkyy a blank check Friday, but Canadians have been fuming for longer than that. It seems they don't appreciate the trolling from President Donald Trump when he calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the governor of our 51st state. Insert "That's not funny" GIF here.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Canada is taking a stand against the United States by renaming the espresso drink from "Americano" to "Canadiano."

To be fair, we haven't been that impressed with Canada ever since Trudeau evoked warpowers against truckers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and froze their bank accounts.

Thanks to Canadian Stuart Greene, we now know that not only is the United States "universally despised" but its people are too ignorant to realize it. We wish the millions of illegal immigrants who crossed our border in the last four years had despised the U.S. and migrated to Canada instead.

Of course, he locked down replies.

Good point.

Here's another Canadian, but this one wasn't afraid of replies:

You tolerated us? We're glad your military didn't annex us and make us the 11th province.

It's true … we honestly don't think about Canada. 

After 9/11, someone asked what Al Qaeda terrorists would bomb in Canada that was equal to the World Trade Center. The CN Tower? A Tim Horton's?

***

Tags: CANADA

