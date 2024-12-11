Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny AT ALL

BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They...
Doug P.  |  10:58 AM on December 11, 2024
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

As we told you yesterday, after discussing with Justin Trudeau the possibility of tariffs on certain countries including Canada, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for an extra bit of epic trolling

Before we get to the reaction from the leader of Canada's Green Party, imagine how talk like that from Trump must make people who fled north after the election feel:

LOL! Perfect.

As for the Canadian Green Party leader, she wasn't amused one little bit about Trump's epic troll: 

Narrator: But it WAS funny.

It really is.

There's a feeling that Trump started his second term about a month ago and he hasn't even taken office yet. Just imagine where the level of triggering is headed.

