EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch

Call It 'North Magadonia': Donald Trump Drops an EPIC Troll on Justin Trudeau and Canada

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:20 PM on December 10, 2024
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

No matter how you feel about Donald Trump, one aspect of his character that is undeniable is that he is a master troll. He has an outstanding sense of comedic timing and has shown that there isn't any topic he will shy away from, even his own brush with death. After he was almost assassinated last summer in Butler, Pennsylvania, not only did he decide to go right back to the scene of the crime for another rally, but he opened his remarks with one of the most classic lines in American political history: 'As I was saying...' 

As the 2024 election campaign picked up speed this fall, of course, we all remember Trump's classic McDonald's and garbage truck trolls of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. 

The good news is, now that Trump has won the election, he has shown no signs of stopping his social media comedy routine. As Twitchy reported, recently Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tucked his tail between his legs and went to bend the knee to Trump at Mar-a-Lago after Trump threatened Canada with tariffs if they didn't help curb illegal immigration into the United States. At the time, Trump suggested he might make Canada the 51st state.

It was such a hilarious moment, it spawned a viral trend on Twitter about what we should rename Canada

But maybe Trump wasn't kidding after all. Early this morning, on his own social media platform Truth Social, he trolled Trudeau and Canada AGAIN with the following post: 

Honestly, we had to go to Truth Social to make sure that was a real post and not a fake. 

It was real. And it was spectacular. 

Naturally, Ben Shapiro wasn't the only one who came up with some brilliant AI artwork of Trump invading and liberating Canada from the socialist Trudeau.

Frankly, we think Vermont maple syrup is better, but then again, Vermont is kind of a socialist stronghold in its own right, so maybe we need to invade there to free the state from Bernie Bros. 

'It's the most majestic hotel ever. Tremendous. Many people are saying.'

HA. And he shall be known as Donald Muad'Dib.

What a lovely country that looks like. Rich in natural resources and full of freedom. 

If anyone is wondering why Trump keeps writing these troll posts, the answer is obvious. Because it makes the left melt down. 

Every. Single. Time.

Aww, look at the Canadian tough guy. You all gave up your right to bear arms though, so good luck with that. 

(Also, Trump is not a convicted felon and never will be, at least not until after the end of his second term. This ALSO drives the left batpoop crazy, as this was their only strategy to try to keep him out of office.)

It was funny until you got offended. Now it is freaking hilarious. 

And it wasn't just individual Canadian leftists who got BIG mad (and BIG scared). This is an actual member of the Canadian parliament: 

And this next tweet was from a member of the Canadian press (which is as dead as the American legacy media):

LOL. When they say, 'That's not funny,' that's how you know it is funny. 

Of course, not all Canadians were against the idea of becoming the 51st state. As Marc Andreessen noted in the initial tweet above, many were ready to greet the U.S. as liberators. 

It has to beat getting paid in 'loonies,' whatever those are.

Whoa. Hey, maybe we should start to take this idea seriously. 

Of course, there were some Americans who were against the idea, but for all the right reasons. 

This is the correct take. They don't get the full rights of a state. We'll just make Canada a non-voting territory, like a much larger version of Guam or Puerto Rico.

We still get all the oil and natural gas though.

Look on the bright side, Canada. If the United States annexes you, you can say that you are the home of the Stanley Cup again, something you haven't been able to say for 31 years. 

(That one always annoys Canadians to no end as well.)

But just in case anyone was worried that Trump had moved on from trolling American Democrats, rest assured that he has not. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Yep. We checked. That is a real post from Donald Trump on Truth Social as well. 

After the last four years of Biden's disaster, it's morning in America again (and possibly Canada too) as Trump gets set to reverse all of the left's destructive policies. 

And it feels damn great to have a President with a sense of humor again. 

