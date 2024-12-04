Conquered Canada: New Names Suggested for America’s 51st State

The Enemy Within: Will Republican Senators Turn On Hegseth
Warren Squire  |  7:30 AM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Householder

It’s been reported that when President-Elect Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-A-Lago the other night, things took an unexpected but funny turn. Trudeau said that new tariffs would kill Canada’s economy. Trump joked that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the US by $100 billion a year then Canada should become America’s 51st state and Trudeau its governor.

That got a lot of people thinking.

MAGA fans are creative. Let’s see what everyone’s come up with.

We like this one, it sends a message.

Here’s one for you Game of Thrones fans.

It’s got to have a wall.

Speaking of walls, we really like this idea.

This one is right to the point. We like it because the pic is cool.

We like this next one because the Canadian national anthem, O Canada, can easily be transformed into the new state song, Snow Mexico.

We think these next three posters are on to something.

These two posters get extra points for cleverness.

Here’s the best of the rest.

Covfefe, of course! It even has the same number of letters as Canada. Now, it all makes sense. Covfefe Governor Justin Trudeau is just too funny!

