Conquered Canada: New Names Suggested for America’s 51st State

It’s been reported that when President-Elect Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-A-Lago the other night, things took an unexpected but funny turn. Trudeau said that new tariffs would kill Canada’s economy. Trump joked that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the US by $100 billion a year then Canada should become America’s 51st state and Trudeau its governor.

That got a lot of people thinking.

What should we rename Canada as after we conquer it? pic.twitter.com/APd7DJrLGT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 3, 2024

MAGA fans are creative. Let’s see what everyone’s come up with.

We like this one, it sends a message.

I just wanted to send all the disgruntled actors there and call it Cantcomeback — I am Ken (@Ikennect) December 3, 2024

😂😂😂. Savage !!! — MADDMAXX65000 (@MADDMAXX6565) December 4, 2024

Here’s one for you Game of Thrones fans.

Winterfell. — America First 🇺🇸 (@USA_First2024) December 3, 2024

Can we build a wall to keep the White Walkers out? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 4, 2024

It’s got to have a wall.

Speaking of walls, we really like this idea.

We make it into a Prison Colony and send all traitors, fake news media and liberals there.@grok

recommends "Snowflake Sanctuary" — Dave, Ex-Democrat Trump Republican (@MoneyFreedom12) December 3, 2024

Retain the Arctic regions for that. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 4, 2024

This one is right to the point. We like it because the pic is cool.

The United States of Canada pic.twitter.com/XQjN5ERctt — American Sublime (@sublimeamerica) December 3, 2024

We like this next one because the Canadian national anthem, O Canada, can easily be transformed into the new state song, Snow Mexico.

Since we already have a New Mexico



I say we call Canada Snow Mexico as our 51st State pic.twitter.com/lSjQjm7xxv — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) December 3, 2024

We think these next three posters are on to something.

How about 'Canadon't' because after we conquer it, they won't have a choice but to accept their new name! 😂🍁 — Dave, Ex-Democrat Trump Republican (@MoneyFreedom12) December 3, 2024

Couldnta — ananda (@ananda228946852) December 4, 2024

Cantada — ananda (@ananda228946852) December 4, 2024

These two posters get extra points for cleverness.

Adanac.

Cause we'd turn it around. pic.twitter.com/SY6XbjzokP — 𝔼𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕 𝔹𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕨 (@TehMog) December 4, 2024

Adanac, because they are so fking backwards. — Tony Iannitelli (@TonyIannitelli) December 3, 2024

Here’s the best of the rest.

Two fine Canadians were thinking ahead, eh? pic.twitter.com/fpBG3QcHMB — Dale Hellwig (@MaxRisiko) December 3, 2024

The Mid-Pole. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) December 3, 2024

Extra North Dakota. — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) December 4, 2024

MAGADONIA pic.twitter.com/tMB1LdPiQ7 — Adam The Last StarFighter 🇺🇸 🇪🇸 🇮🇹 (@AStarfighter) December 3, 2024

Covfefe — Billy Jack 🇺🇸 (@BillyjackMick) December 3, 2024

Covfefe, of course! It even has the same number of letters as Canada. Now, it all makes sense. Covfefe Governor Justin Trudeau is just too funny!