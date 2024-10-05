Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended...
LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tonight, Donald Trump made his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where less than three months ago, an assassin tried to take his life ... and came within less than an inch of doing so. 

You can say what you want about Trump, but the man has onions made of titanium. As Teamsters President Sean O'Brien said when he spoke at the Republican National Convention, Trump is one tough SOB. 

You're not going to get any argument from us on that point. 

As Twitchy reported earlier today, security was significantly beefed up for this rally. The Secret Service even managed to get snipers up on a sloped roof, something disgraced former USSS chief Kim Cheadle said was impossible.

As the crowd began to fill in at the outdoor venue, you couldn't help but be inspired by the number of Americans who showed up at the rally, heeding Trump's call at the previous rally to 'FIGHT.'

No matter what your politics are, if that doesn't make you love America, nothing will. 

There were many inspirational speeches before Trump took the stage, including J.D. Vance calling what happened in Butler in July a miracle, an emotional first responder recalling the Trump she met when she treated him, and a special spot in the stands reserved for slain firefighter Corey Comperatore, who Trump's assassin DID kill. 

All of these scenes were fantastic, but Trump -- being the consummate showman that he is -- managed to outdo them all when he finally took the stage. 

After a brief thank you for his introduction, Trump absolutely FLOORED everyone in attendance and everyone watching online and on television with a single line. Watch:

BOOM. 

There it is. Fan-freaking-tastic. 

Trump even had the immigration chart brought up on the large screen, the chart that he says saved his life when he turned to it, making the assassin's bullet barely miss his head and hit his ear instead. 

'I love that chart. I love that graph.' 

Yeah, we would too. 

Trump even managed to astound completely sarcastic and cynical commentators like Stephen Miller with his entrance. 

At Twitchy, it's generally our policy not to place politicians of any stripe on too high a pedestal, but come on. How can you not love Trump just a little bit after that? Yes, even you, redsteeze. 

Especially considering the alternative. 

The man knows how to capture a moment, doesn't he? 

HA. 

Absolutely. Goosebumps. 

LOL. We may have cheered enough to scare our dog. 

Maybe not of all time, but certainly, it's up there within the current generation of American politics. 

You have to give it to him. It was legendary. 

And, as Elon Musk (who was in attendance and also spoke at the rally) noted, millions of voters saw it. 

But, hey. Don't feel bad, Kamala Harris. Liz Cheney is voting for you. That oughta' get you a vote or two. 

Maybe. 

Regardless of what happens in November, we salute Trump's resiliency and refusal to back down even one inch after TWO assassins tried to take him out. 

More importantly, we salute all of the Americans who traveled to Bulter, Pennsylvania, today to announce loudly that they weren't backing down a single inch either. 

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

