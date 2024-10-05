LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages

Tonight, Donald Trump made his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where less than three months ago, an assassin tried to take his life ... and came within less than an inch of doing so.

You can say what you want about Trump, but the man has onions made of titanium. As Teamsters President Sean O'Brien said when he spoke at the Republican National Convention, Trump is one tough SOB.

You're not going to get any argument from us on that point.

As Twitchy reported earlier today, security was significantly beefed up for this rally. The Secret Service even managed to get snipers up on a sloped roof, something disgraced former USSS chief Kim Cheadle said was impossible.

As the crowd began to fill in at the outdoor venue, you couldn't help but be inspired by the number of Americans who showed up at the rally, heeding Trump's call at the previous rally to 'FIGHT.'

BREAKING: The NBC News reporter covering Trump's Butler rally says the crowd is the largest he has ever seen



"Not sure total crowd size but it might be largest I’ve ever seen. Most folks I spoke with in the crowd said Trump is here to finish what he started."



IT'S YUGEE!!! pic.twitter.com/DzPYBMLZek — George (@BehizyTweets) October 5, 2024

No, this is not a Taylor Swift concert, it’s the Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.pic.twitter.com/tS7Igc860f — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 5, 2024

No matter what your politics are, if that doesn't make you love America, nothing will.

There were many inspirational speeches before Trump took the stage, including J.D. Vance calling what happened in Butler in July a miracle, an emotional first responder recalling the Trump she met when she treated him, and a special spot in the stands reserved for slain firefighter Corey Comperatore, who Trump's assassin DID kill.

What happened here in Butler, PA on July 13th was nothing short of a miracle. On that day, America felt the truth of scripture:



"Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me."



Glad to be back in Butler with @realDonaldTrump🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/28VaEmpfCu — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 5, 2024

BREAKING: The Paramedic who took care of Trump at the Butler Memorial Hospital just gave the most beautiful description of the events of that day, saying she witnessed a version of Trump the media has never shown



"I heard him speak with his wife, his children, and his… pic.twitter.com/lXGcL4RU0u — George (@BehizyTweets) October 5, 2024

Here’s the main stage and the special seat of honor in memory of Corey Comperatore: pic.twitter.com/3b91aR4JXe — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 5, 2024

All of these scenes were fantastic, but Trump -- being the consummate showman that he is -- managed to outdo them all when he finally took the stage.

After a brief thank you for his introduction, Trump absolutely FLOORED everyone in attendance and everyone watching online and on television with a single line. Watch:

PRESIDENT TRUMP RETURNS TO BUTLER:



"As I was saying..." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0w7MaJZvSt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2024

BOOM.

There it is. Fan-freaking-tastic.

Trump even had the immigration chart brought up on the large screen, the chart that he says saved his life when he turned to it, making the assassin's bullet barely miss his head and hit his ear instead.

'I love that chart. I love that graph.'

Yeah, we would too.

Trump even managed to astound completely sarcastic and cynical commentators like Stephen Miller with his entrance.

Trump should come out in Butler and open with "So as I was saying..." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2024

JFC he did it https://t.co/pnP3FlrSQJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2024

At Twitchy, it's generally our policy not to place politicians of any stripe on too high a pedestal, but come on. How can you not love Trump just a little bit after that? Yes, even you, redsteeze.

President Trump was nearly assassinated at this spot just two months ago and comes back with the chart he was looking at when the bullets rang out and said "as I was saying."



How could you not vote for this man.pic.twitter.com/QapPqqghws — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2024

Especially considering the alternative.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS A LEGEND.



HE HAS JUST BEGUN HIS SPEECH IN BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA WITH “AS I WAS SAYING!”



WELCOME BACK MR. PRESIDENT!!! pic.twitter.com/rVG6gqiaMx — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 5, 2024

The man knows how to capture a moment, doesn't he?

...before I was so rudely interrupted... https://t.co/m0dXq0mYeu — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) October 5, 2024

HA.

Absolutely. Goosebumps.

I think my neighbors have just called the police with how loud I cheered at this https://t.co/xlKeDrMWg8 — Mary Beth (@mbhamm1425) October 5, 2024

LOL. We may have cheered enough to scare our dog.

This may be the most iconic moment in American politics. https://t.co/3tTFRL6qTM — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 5, 2024

Maybe not of all time, but certainly, it's up there within the current generation of American politics.

You have to give it to him. It was legendary.

And, as Elon Musk (who was in attendance and also spoke at the rally) noted, millions of voters saw it.

Almost 10 million people watching!

https://t.co/qg31Yb8zhZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2024

But, hey. Don't feel bad, Kamala Harris. Liz Cheney is voting for you. That oughta' get you a vote or two.

Maybe.

Regardless of what happens in November, we salute Trump's resiliency and refusal to back down even one inch after TWO assassins tried to take him out.

More importantly, we salute all of the Americans who traveled to Bulter, Pennsylvania, today to announce loudly that they weren't backing down a single inch either.