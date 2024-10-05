Robert Reich's Warning About Voting for Trump Is a GREAT Accidental Endorsement
Site of Trump's Butler, Pa. Rally Today Looks a LOT More Secure ... This Time

Doug P.  |  11:12 AM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Not long before then Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned amid bipartisan pressure from members of Congress, she testified in an interview that no agents were put on the building from which Donald Trump and other rally-goers were shot in Butler, Pa. in July because the sloped roof would have made it difficult:

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she said. “And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

Fast forward nearly three months. 

Today, Donald Trump is having another rally in Butler, and security appears to be much tighter, and Cheatle's "sloped roof" excuse has aged even worse.

This is the scene ahead of the rally:

There are also more barricades: 

See, it can be done!

Not this time, apparently. 

Look at all the Trump supporters showing up:

Not a charter bus in sight. Amazing!

