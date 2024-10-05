Site of Trump's Butler, Pa. Rally Today Looks a LOT More Secure ... This Time

Not long before then Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned amid bipartisan pressure from members of Congress, she testified in an interview that no agents were put on the building from which Donald Trump and other rally-goers were shot in Butler, Pa. in July because the sloped roof would have made it difficult:

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she said. “And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

Fast forward nearly three months.

Today, Donald Trump is having another rally in Butler, and security appears to be much tighter, and Cheatle's "sloped roof" excuse has aged even worse.

This is the scene ahead of the rally:

Security on the sloped roof in Butler, PA pic.twitter.com/wPJKuDpAQy — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 5, 2024

Snipers in Butler, Pennsylvania 👀 pic.twitter.com/PfLztljVF0 — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) October 5, 2024

There are also more barricades:

They’ve built a wall of shipping containers to protect Trump from the line of sight outside the perimeter pic.twitter.com/Uo8atueJ5O — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 5, 2024

President Trump will be surrounded by a bullet proof encasing to protect him from insane liberals. pic.twitter.com/jzqrTomT92 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 5, 2024

See, it can be done!

Give that man a medal for braving the dangerous sloped roof. https://t.co/xEw3z9ovC8 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 5, 2024

So it’s not too dangerous? https://t.co/mil2bEu82j — Katie Baker (@katie_a_baker) October 5, 2024

Not this time, apparently.

Look at all the Trump supporters showing up:

Seven hours ahead of when Trump is scheduled to speak, this is the line for his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at the same venue where the assassination attempt in July took place pic.twitter.com/gkizBto4zm — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) October 5, 2024

Not a charter bus in sight. Amazing!