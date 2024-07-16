Joe & Mika Enraged, Threaten to Quit 'Morning Joe!'
Jack Black Backpedals on Gross Trump Comments, Cancels Tour (Official Requests Group Be...
Adam Schiff Caught Saying What Worried Democrats are Thinking

Secret Service Director Allegedly Didn't Want to Put Snipers on a Sloped Roof

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

We heard Monday from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that he has full faith in Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who's said she's not stepping down after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday. President Joe Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt that he'd "heard from him."

Cheatle was interviewed by ABC News and said the reason the Secret Service didn't have snipers on the roof where the shooter managed to climb up is because it was a sloped roof.

The Federalist reports:

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she said. “And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

Somehow, though, the Secret Service snipers were positioned on a roof with a much steeper slope.

For those who don't believe it, here's the video from ABC News:

As a bonus, Cheatle says that local law enforcement was inside the building.

This can't be real. The roof on which the snipers were posted was much more sloped than the one the gunman used. There has to be some other excuse.

Cheatle should be out of a job if this is her excuse for not covering the perimeter. Maybe this is just be best excuse they could come up with over the weekend.

