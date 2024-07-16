Secret Service Director Allegedly Didn't Want to Put Snipers on a Sloped Roof

We heard Monday from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that he has full faith in Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who's said she's not stepping down after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday. President Joe Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt that he'd "heard from him."

Cheatle was interviewed by ABC News and said the reason the Secret Service didn't have snipers on the roof where the shooter managed to climb up is because it was a sloped roof.

Biden's Secret Service Director: We Didn’t Put Snipers On The Roof Because It Was Kind Of Sloped https://t.co/5XKByHkW1A — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 16, 2024

The Federalist reports:

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she said. “And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

Such a steep slope. So steep. The steepest of steepest slopes. So steep people can't even stand upright on it. pic.twitter.com/laROMG9QrY — Culper's Canteen Cup (@culperscanteen) July 16, 2024

Holy shit. A sloped roof? That is a total BS excuse.

Our snipers used to set in on mountain tops in Afghanistan. On the down slopes if need be.

The stupidity of this statement explains so much of why shit hit the fan that day.

Absolute incompetence. https://t.co/mfPKwOiR0X — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) July 16, 2024

Somehow, though, the Secret Service snipers were positioned on a roof with a much steeper slope.

OMG.



The head of Secret Service tried to say they couldn't put people on the roof the shooter used because it was sloped.



Meanwhile, the snipers that got the shooter were on a roof that was EVEN MORE sloped.



This woman needs to be fired. ASAP. — RBe (@RBPundit) July 16, 2024

"Whoa there Boss, I only said I would be willing to take a bullet, nobody in Secret Service HR said anything about going up on a slopey roof" https://t.co/DHzgBe1Xpq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 16, 2024

I mean just imagine the Worker's Comp nightmare and OSHA paperwork — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 16, 2024

Even while being pelted with relentless monsoon of absurdities, this one truly stands out as a priceless raindrop — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 16, 2024

SECRET SERVICE:



“The shooter was able to gain access to the roof because we never put snipers on a sloped roof.”



ALSO THE SECRET SERVICE: https://t.co/ogrlPyNaSD pic.twitter.com/ZZInCHiQbu — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) July 16, 2024

For those who don't believe it, here's the video from ABC News:

I had to hear it with my own ears to believe it. The US almost plunged into a dark & dangerous timeline because slightly “sloped roof.”



Absolute incompetence. #ResignCheatle#FireCheatle



pic.twitter.com/UnBeKXHBb1 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 16, 2024

As a bonus, Cheatle says that local law enforcement was inside the building.

Secret Service Director Says Local Police Were Inside Building Used by Trump Shooterhttps://t.co/Dh46j9u9Pe — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 16, 2024

This can't be real. The roof on which the snipers were posted was much more sloped than the one the gunman used. There has to be some other excuse.

Except: the snipers in position were on a sloped roof: pic.twitter.com/N0onOLwvjy — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) July 16, 2024

Not much of a slope, frankly pic.twitter.com/KDAbhkDrr5 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 16, 2024

Dear Director Cheatle: I'm available if you need me. https://t.co/IaJkZ45slv pic.twitter.com/ynnxOCLyFg — Robert Pondiscio (@rpondiscio) July 16, 2024

Cheatle should be out of a job if this is her excuse for not covering the perimeter. Maybe this is just be best excuse they could come up with over the weekend.

***